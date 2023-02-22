Montana families spend the more than a quarter of their income on child care — the second most of any U.S. state.
Montana families spend the more than a quarter of their income on child care — the second most of any U.S. state.
That is according to a new report and analysis by LendingTree LLC of U.S. Census Bureau data.
Montana households utilizing child care report spending $402 per month, on average, on preschools and other options. That takes a 26.2% bite out of Montanans average weekly income of $1,538.
Only Nevada has higher day care bite — 27.8% — among U.S. states, according to the LendingTree analysis.
Day care costs the most on average in Nevada ($419 per month), Massachusetts ($411), New Jersey ($404), Hawaii ($404).
Montana is fifth highest for overall child care costs with day care prices and financial burdens are higher than New York ($303 and an 18.6% bite out of family incomes), Florida ($277 and 18.9%), California ($319 and 17%).
According to the study, 49% of Montana families pay for child care compared to 45% in California, 26% in New Mexico (the lowest rate) and 78% in the District of Columbia (the highest rate).
Overall, the lowest day care burden are found in New Hampshire and South Dakota. Households seeking child care in those two states spend 11.6% of their incomes on preschools and other programs.
Nationally, LendingTree found “families who pay for child care spend 17.8% of their income on it. That amounts to a weekly spend of $293 on child care costs.”
The latest Consumer Price Index shows child care costs are up 5.9% compared to January 2022. That is on top of continued high inflation which have seen grocery prices up 11.3% year-over-year, according to January data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
