The Montana Department Fish, Wildlife and Parks is bring hunting education classes to Belgrade later this month.
The classes are in person on Feb. 24 and 25 at Belgrade Middle School and on Feb. 26 at the Logan Gun Range. The latter will be the field day for the state class. The classes are required under state statute.
“Montana law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, complete a Hunter Education class or qualify as a youth apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license. All first-time bowhunters must complete a Bowhunter Education course or show proof of a prior year’s archery license from another state or province,” DFWP said in an announcement on the upcoming courses.
Students must be at least 10 years old to take the course with priority registration given to local students. The state agency said it is scheduling additional courses in Bozeman and other cities.
“Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes are taught by skilled volunteer instructors and offer hands-on learning experiences, mentoring opportunities and the ability for students to ask questions of experienced hunters,” agency said in an announcement. Students will also learning how to handle guns and archery equipment as well as hunting ethics and game identification.