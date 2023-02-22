The lunch ladies need help. They really need help.
More specifically, the Belgrade School District Food Service desperately needs local residents to come forward — again — and be angels.
Once upon a time, Belgrade schools had an “Angel Fund” to help pay for the school lunches for needy kids. Over the years, that fund got all used up.
Belgrade Food Service Director Debe Honibah Brady and Food Service Clerk Rebecca Ankney recently met with this reporter to talk about Belgrade kids and food and inflation. And angels.
Belgrade’s food service is in the “eye of a perfect storm,” according to Brady and Ankney. Due to COVID, from 2020-2022, the federal government gave all 50 million school children in the country free lunches. That program ended this school year. Add to that 40-year highs in inflation, and a budget that never had much wiggle room (even in good times) and is now very much in the red.
“We have third graders whose parents have never paid for a school lunch,” both Brady and Ankney said. “The federal assistance was nice — we got used to it,” Ankney added.
And this year?
“We’re already $5,600 in debt as of the first week in February, for just this school year and for just the elementary kids (lunch and breakfast) program,” Ankney explained.
The Angel Fund is empty.
“We need to start that Angel Fund again,” Ankney said. “And we need Belgrade’s help.”
The original Angel Fund dated back to 2007. “We had $6,000 pre-COVID,” Ankney said. “And then, the two COVID years, (2020-2021) we didn’t get a single donation.” Now, the fund is empty.
The talk of what to do with hungry kids during a school day? That talk is as old as school lunches themselves — and has evolved over the years. From pulling kids out of the lunch line if their families hadn’t paid their meal tab, to publicly giving the bill to kids as they stand in the lunch line, to giving kids a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to make sure they had something to eat.
Part of the budget shortfall is due to inflation, Ankney admitted, but “we also made a decision to just feed kids that need it.”
Now, “we don’t want to shame kids,” Brady said. Even giving out that well-meaning sandwich was a sign to all the other kids that you were too broke to pay for a school lunch, Brady said.
Right now, all Belgrade kids in the lunch line are served, they said. “Cashiers, teachers, bus drivers — they all know which kids are in trouble,” Brady said.
It’s a national movement, to not shame kids in the lunch line, Ankney continued. “We stopped giving kids peanut butter sandwiches in 2018,” she remembered. “And we started feeding everyone the same thing. But, the cashiers were still collecting. They’d tell the kids in line ‘you need to pay so much.’ At the time we’d let kids get $15 in the hole,” she said.
“What changed locally was that the cashiers no longer collect from the kids. Nobody knows what they owe — we took that away from the cashiers by having the amounts not show up on the cash register. Now, there’s no difference. No different meal, no reduced or free (stigma). Just the same meal,”Ankey said.
“Nobody knows if they owe anything. As we learn more about food shaming, we take that relationship with payments and money away (from the public, cafeteria line). And some people don’t agree with that — some people think ‘kids should know that nothing is free,’” she said.
All donations to the Angel Fund are tax-deductible. Donations can be sent to the Belgrade Schools Administration, Angel Fund, 312 N. Weaver, Belgrade, MT. 59714
On their own California, Maine, Colorado and Pennsylvania have decided to permanently make all school meals free, Ankney said. Additionally, Vermont, Nevada and Massachusetts have extended free school meals through the current school year.
“You can’t learn if you’re hungry,” Brady added.
By late March, the Belgrade School District hopes to have a “Donate” button on its website, making it as easy as possible to be a Belgrade Angel. “The Bozeman and Helena school districts already have that,” Rebecca said.
“Debe applied for a $100,000 grant to give kids two snacks during the day, but didn’t get it,” Ankney said. “We’ll try again. Now, kids bring their own snacks or don’t have anything. Or their teachers buy the snacks. And I bet a lot of teachers are buying snacks.”
Kindergarteners and first graders have two snack times a day. “The older kids eat at 11:30 a.m. and don’t get home until 4 p.m. That’s a long time for kids.”
“We don’t like poor people in this country,” Ankney concluded. “And nationwide we’re not any different. Here in Montana, this is not just a local problem.”
Quite simply, “We need help,” Brady concluded. “Let’s feed some kids.”
The Belgrade schools can also use more “parent volunteers” to work the cafeterias during the lunch hours. It pays $15 to $17 an hour. “You work the same hours your kids are in school; it’s a great job,” added Brady. “And it’s Monday through Friday.”
“It’s fun. It’s the best job. I don’t know why more people don’t want to work here, “ Ankney concluded. “The kids are hilarious. The best thing about the job is the little kids. They make your day.”