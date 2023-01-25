...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 5
and 10 inches at lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches in the
mountains, are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Friday evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become
extremely slippery late Friday afternoon as colder air surges
south and snow continues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...Snow showers will impact portions of Southwest Montana through
midnight tonight...
Snow shower activity is increasing across southwest Montana this
evening and is expected to persist through midnight tonight
before diminishing thereafter. Snowfall accumulations will
generally range from trace amounts up to an inch.
Travelers should be prepared for highly variable road conditions
including visibility reductions down to a half mile at times and
slippery roads, especially over mountain passes. Use caution and
slow down if traveling.
TGIF: Manhattan schools could go to four-day school week
The Manhattan School District might go to a four-day school week next year, Superintendent Brian Ayers told the Belgrade News this week.
The school board has called a special meeting Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in the high school activities room to hear public comments, and to vote on whether or not to adopt a four-day week. If adopted, the new schedule will be in effect for the 2023-24 school year.
Under the proposal, students would go to school Monday through Thursday and get Friday off — unless there is a holiday on Monday. Then, they would go to Manhattan schools Tuesday through Friday.
“Last year, our union reps raised the question to the board of a four day week,” Ayers explained. The school then surveyed employees (certified and classified) and parents, and both surveys came back 72 to 73 percent in favor of the change.
“That’s significant,” Ayers said.
It’s not a money-saving move, Ayers added.
Rather, it might be a “teacher-keeping’ move.
“No, the figures don’t say we’d save money (with the change). “Retention of teachers is the reason. A four-day week is considered a perk. Manhattan has seen more turnover since COVID ... the cost of living increased. It’s difficult for us to compete with them (bigger districts who can pay more).”
Folks used to move to Manhattan when they couldn’t afford to live in Bozeman. Now, even that option isn’t available. With tight water supplies, building within the town of has been curtailed and there is little housing inventory available — even if you could afford it.
“If you teach in Manhattan, you’re gonna commute,” Ayers continued. “Money was the #1 reason staff left last year. People can’t afford to teach here, for financial reasons. We wanted to look at that. Teachers want to teach in Manhattan. Manhattan is what attracts people to Manhattan. but it’s hard to find places to live here.”
“Our belief was that a four day week, defined as a benefit, might help keep the teachers we have,” Ayers siad.
Most of Manhattan’s District 5B is already on a four-day schedule, he continued, with just Townsend the outlier. “Three Forks implemented it last year; Lone Peak will be in our district next year; Whitehall is currently reviewing it; Ennis in the same boat; Jefferson, too.
“There’s the potential next year that six of seven schools in 5B will be on a four-day schedule.”
Of the roughly 27 percent that didn’t vote “yes” to the shortened week, 12 per cent voted “no response at this time.” That leaves a rough 15 per cent voting ‘no’ and those folks had the same concerns:
“What stood out were the questions, ‘how will student achievement be affected,’ and ‘what will parents do if they both work and they have younger students who can’t be home alone’?
“And, we have some ‘at risk’ students. What will they do with one less school lunch?”
This proposal first came up in 2008, he said, “discussed at the district level and never made it further. This isn’t the first time this has come up.”
If approved, the school calendar will remain the same. “There are 155 days in the school calendar. We will start and finish the same,” Ayers continued.
To be determined will be the length of the school day. “Right now we’re looking at 8:05 a.m. to 3:43 p.m. You have to have a certain amount of instructional minutes. We initially thought a 8-4 school day, but that ended the school year before Memorial Day. So we didn’t shorten the calendar; we lengthened the school day.”