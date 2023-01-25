The Manhattan School District might go to a four-day school week next year, Superintendent Brian Ayers told the Belgrade News this week.

The school board has called a special meeting Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in the high school activities room to hear public comments, and to vote on whether or not to adopt a four-day week. If adopted, the new schedule will be in effect for the 2023-24 school year.

