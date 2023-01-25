For Manhattan High School senior Payden Cantalupo, Christmas vacation went south in a big way on Dec. 29. Captain of the boys’ varsity basketball team, he’d spent a bit of practice time on the court that day, then went home.
Everything then changed.
His family thought he’d had a seizure — but he’d actually had a stroke. A trip to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital segued into an emergency air flight to Billings. And a supposed seizure actually became three strokes — and the discovery of a benign mass on his heart — and emergency open heart surgery.
His surgeons told the family he was one of the youngest open heart surgery patients they’d had.
Payden, 18, initially did so well he showed up last weekend at the school’s basketball games. Then, Monday he was back in the hospital.
Wednesday morning, his mother told the Belgrade News they were on their way back home. “We can go home,” said Donna Cantalupo, “and we’re very hopeful we get to go to school next week.”
Her “we” refers to both her hope she’ll get back to her class of fourth graders in Manhattan, and Payden will be back to his high school classes.
Payden’s “best case scenario” at this point is that his meds for blood clots work and he’s not in pain, his mom said.
“My birthday was the day of his open heart surgery, and the best birthday present ever. He’s not done yet, but great things are happening. Payden had been struggling, and was in a lot of pain,” she recounted. “Just having a lot of trouble breathing.”
This scenario isn’t just about a Manhattan High School senior who had a freak heart condition. It’s actually about the town of Manhattan.
“The whole town has been so supportive,” Donna added. “I’ve never been a part of something this big in my life. Doing my lesson plans, feeding my dog. I’m just amazed. I grew up in a big city and I’m not used to this community (helpfulness).
“I’ve been here 16 years, and this has taught me about community. This town is pretty special,” she said.
As for her fourth graders? She was back in class Monday, “and there were hundreds and hundreds of hugs,” she remembered. “And they’re worried about Payden. And worried today when he wasn’t there (in school). And making ‘get well’ cards for him.”
Manhattan boys’ basketball coach Mike Deming is sponsoring a GoFundMe page for the family. Originally hoping to raise $5,000, by press time Wednesday it was on its way to $24,000.
The link to the page is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/payden-cantalupo
“This is a good perspective check for all of us who get wrapped up in our winning and losing,” Deming said this week. “This kid is wrapped up in a life-threatening situation. We can use this as a teaching moment for our kids. Basketball is a blip, in the grand scheme of things.
“I’ve known Payden for quite awhile. This is why we live in a small town — it’s been amazing.” Deming recounted that when the Jefferson High School boys took the court over the weekend against Manhattan, the whole team wore warm-up shirts with Payden’s #10 on them.
“He’s my only senior, and the team captain. Very much a leader. I’ve watched him as a young kid go through the system. He’s our inside guy; he’s a fearless leader. He had a good start to the year and was only going to get better.
“You can’t say enough good about that kid.”
A little bit of good news: In the midst of this family emergency, Payden’s older brother Steven had just graduated from college — and was home to help.
As for his coach? “Mike is beyond helpful,” Donna concluded. “He’s an amazing coach, and so supportive of Payden. God is teaching us to take (help) from others.”
Taking is more awkward than giving. “It’s difficult,” agreed Donna. “Manhattan has done a wonderful job of taking care of its own.”