Two grandparents from Three Forks have put themselves squarely in the middle of a growing debate over state-mandated sex education classes.
Kids and schools and sex ed: Are there any combination of subjects that could possibly be more apt to set somebody's hair on fire?
Liz and Butch Barton, the parents of Belgrade mom Amanda Worts, who complained to Belgrade school officials last fall about the particulars of the district's sex education curriculum, have taken this mission all the way to Helena -- and state education officials.
In November, the Belgrade News covered Worts' objections to local sex ed classes. All freshmen at Belgrade High take one week of sex education classes, which started this school year Nov. 4. The recent Senate Bill 99 says that parents must get 48-hour notification of such classes, and be given the right to have their children opt out. Worts got her mandated notice, went to district offices and eventually read the curriculum.
She wasn't happy.
At the time, Belgrade School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders told the paper that the district had made a couple of modifications to the sex ed curricula, in response to her concerns.
On January 2, Montana State Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Elsie Arntzen marked the first day of the 2023 state legislature with a "parental forum" that zeroed in on the subjects of sex ed and school choice issues.
The Bartons were at that forum.
"This is honestly the most important fight of my life, protecting my granddaughters from the ideology that is sweeping this country," Butch Barton said. "I believe everyone has the right to be who they want to be. That's a great part of being an American. But society should not have to yield to the fancies of the few and rewrite the societal norms that have been part of this country for years."
Both this forum and the Belgrade school issues focused on various cultural battles such as gender identity — and whether it possible to both choose and/or change one's gender identity?
The Bartons estimated that 50 or so people were at the forum. "Elsie brought it up as a parents' rights issue," Liz Barton told the Belgrade News. And what would the Bartons like to see changed, in current state policy?
"Instead of opting out (of sex ed classes), we'd like to see parents have to opt in," Liz said. "And groups like Planned Parenthood shouldn't have access to these children." The Bartons maintain that Planned Parenthood and Bridgercare, the nonprofit that teaches the Belgrade classes, "push their own agenda," Liz added. According to Bridgercare's website, the nonprofit focuses on sexual and reproductive health care access and education as well as LGBTQ sensitive training for teachers, school staff and others.
In an aside, Barton maintained that the Bozeman High School District had been using Bridgercare for its sex ed curricula, but on the advice of its lawyers had stopped using the nonprofit. A call to the superintendent's office at Bozeman High verified that BHS had severed its relationship with Bridgercare, but a spokesperson refused to comment on whether or not it was on the advice of the district's lawyers.
"We want schools to get back to basics," Butch Barton continued. "Just teach biology. For someone to come in and shame these kids, start telling them you can pick your gender ... if they dig up your bones in a thousand years, they'll still be able to tell what gender you are."
"We're getting an ideology agenda, not facts. We just want (schools) to follow the science. We're protective of this," he said.
"What's the next chapter for this?" Liz continued, "The problem isn't just in Belgrade; it's going on all over Montana. The waters have been muddied and public schools are no longer safe for our children's minds."
As with all cultural issues, this one has more than one side. The Belgrade News chased down another Belgrade school mom, Yvette Elsberry, a Belgrade hairdresser and mom of three.
"Where do I stand on this?" she responded to the Belgrade News questions. "I have a child in the (high) schools and the more you know the more educated you are. It's pretty simple -- woman man, woman woman, man man. You bring in the other things? No. I wouldn't. Keep it simple and short. Draw it out sometimes and it gets confusing.
"My opinion is to keep it really simple and short. I talk to my kids about everything. We bring these topics up. All three of my kids went to Belgrade High." Elsberry admitted that the social landscape has changed radically in the last decade or so -- when her older kids were in school, "no same sex marriage, no talk of binary" orientation.
"It's my job to talk to my kids. It's the parents' job -- how about communicating with your children, and not being mad at the school for (bringing up) what you don't want to talk about? In my household we communicate about everything."
"It seems like sometimes it can be way too much. I would keep it simple. And if (conversely) the kids (were to) get their information from TV? That's wrong."
In the Belgrade News' November coverage of this issue, Amanda Worts asked us to use just her first name. She changed her mind, though, after we'd already gone to press. "I didn't want my family to get grief over this, but I decided this is what I believe and you might as well put my name on it," she said after the fact.
Worts was one of five parents who commented on the sex ed curricula at the Nov. 14 school board meeting.
She'd gotten the state-mandated notice of the class, and "I went over the curriculum. All the basics. And then it says there are more than two genders. And your gender is 'assigned' to you at birth. I have a huge problem with that."
According to Belgrade School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders, "Prior to the class being taught,' the 'more than two genders' was removed from the curriculum. Every parental concern was dealt with."
Does Butch Barton think "the other side" has a point?
"I'm sure they think they do," he responded. "Be whatever you want to be when you're an adult. Be an American. Do not bring this stuff up with our kids. Leave it alone as kids. Don't get kids tied into this.
"Kids' minds are like a big sponge. I think this is a fad, (all the gender identity talk) like tattoos. But this fad is life-threatening" he contends.