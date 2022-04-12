WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?

I am seeking a position on the school board to help better serve the school district, the community, students and parents.

WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?

As a school bus monitor, I was able to help students and attend meetings in order to improve support to the schools in different school districts. Having worked with students and parents in many different volunteer positions, I feel this experience would help be a positive voice on the board as to what the schools need and how to improve on items that need attention.

IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?

The most pressing issue facing the school district is lack of teachers and school bus drivers. The district should research other school districts to see how this issue is addressed. Maybe the district could offer some type of incentive to draw employees to the district.

WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I am very loyal and trustworthy, and love helping kids to further their education.

TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF

I love to camp and crochet and am learning to quilt.

Tags

Recommended for you