The Belgrade News recently got a "Whatever Happened To That" call -- and we didn't have a clue what the answer was.
We said we'd ask our readers.
Former Belgradian Jason Lindburg, who now lives in Spokane and who attended Belgrade schools until he graduated from Belgrade High School in 1989, was curious about the history of the school's "Ms. Gorgeous" Pageant.
For years it seems that the men of the Belgrade School District put on a "family-friendly" drag show. "My memory of it is that it was in the auditorium," he told us, "and it was a family event. I remember Fred Ranney in charge, and I loved him. I grew up with Mr. and Mrs. Ranney and knew their son Christopher," Lindburg said.
"Somebody in town's got to remember. It was really the men mocking themselves, and not mocking women. It was a riot, and Fred took it to a whole new level. Whoopee cushions. Everyone going around tripping everyone," Lindburg said.
(The Belgrade Centennial book says Ranney became elementary principal in June 1980, and that this move was a homecoming for his wife Carla, who was a graduate of the Class of 1966 of Manhattan High School, and whose father Ronald Mattson had been Manhattan Superintendent of Schools. Fred himself was a Deer Lodge native, with an Uncle Jim who owned the Exxon Gas Station in Three Forks.)
It's a timely question, considering the current Montana Legislature's focus on all things sexual and all things drag. One wonders if this show would now be illegal a la the laws recently passed by the current legislature?
Give us a ring (or email us at editor@belgrade-news.com) if you can shed some light on this historical detail from the 1970s and 1980s.