BOZEMAN – The results of a study by a Montana State University ecologist and other scientists examining the relationship between the health of tropical forests and the well-being of their animal inhabitants has been published just ahead of an international conference to discuss policies to protect Earth’s native ecosystems.
Andrew Hansen, a professor in the Department of Ecology in MSU’s College of Letters and Science and director of the Montana Institute on Ecosystems, is a co-author on the paper published Nov. 3 in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. The paper outlines the findings of the two-year study examining the how extinction risk for birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles relates to the condition of the forests in which they live.
The study confirmed ecologists’ long-held suspicion that vertebrate populations in high-integrity forests – those with large, tall trees and leaves distributed from the forest floor to the treetops – are less likely to be threatened or experience population declines than those living in areas with lower amounts of forest cover or in areas experiencing pressure from human activity.
“Ecologists have long argued that forests are not all created equal – some are more valuable to native species than others,” Hansen said. He noted that international policies have been focused on maintaining the extent of forests, but ecologists have said that the quality of forests also should be a focus. “In this study, we were testing to see if these high-integrity forests were associated with healthy populations of vertebrates, and the answer was a resounding yes.”
Hansen said the research team, which included scientists from six universities who have received funding through the NASA Earth Science program, were at a conference near Bozeman seven years ago when they began brainstorming how conservationists could use NASA data. They came up with the idea of using satellite imagery to develop a comprehensive index of forest health to determine the relative risks of extinction in different types of forests.
The researchers evaluated the integrity of tropical rain forests in Central and South America, Africa, and Asia based on two main criteria. The first involved data on the age of forested stands and their canopy heights and forest canopy structures. The second involved satellite data that measured human pressure, including the distance from forest stands to roads, cities or clearcuts. The scientists knew that human pressure was an important variable to study because some forests with good structural condition are not home to healthy populations of vertebrates.
“In these so-called ‘empty forests,’ wildlife has been removed through hunting and poaching or through invasive species,” Hansen explained.
The researchers compared their data them with the known ranges of certain wildlife species to determine whether there was a correlation between forest integrity and wildlife presence.
“The results were quite strong,” Hansen said. “There was lower risk of extinction and lower loss of population abundance in these high-integrity forests than in other types of forests. We even found that having a small amount of high-integrity forest was better than having a large amount of low-integrity forest for these responses.”
When the group began its study, data weren’t available for temperate regions such as the northern Rockies, but Hansen said that recent technological advances have made it possible to conduct similar studies on old-growth forests of the United States, which were recently identified as a priority for protection on federal public lands. He and his fellow researchers hope to receive funding to pursue research in that area.
Hansen said the study is timely because it provides scientific information relevant to environmental policy issues that will be considered next month at the COP 15 United Nations Conference on Biodiversity in Montreal. He said a draft goal to enhance the integrity of native ecosystems will be considered at the conference.
“The international convention requires the reporting and analysis to be done on a global scale,” Hansen said. “We need strong, defensible tests and defensible results, and this paper is an example of that.”