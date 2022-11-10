Andrew Hansen

BOZEMAN – The results of a study by a Montana State University ecologist and other scientists examining the relationship between the health of tropical forests and the well-being of their animal inhabitants has been published just ahead of an international conference to discuss policies to protect Earth’s native ecosystems.

Andrew Hansen, a professor in the Department of Ecology in MSU’s College of Letters and Science and director of the Montana Institute on Ecosystems, is a co-author on the paper published Nov. 3 in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. The paper outlines the findings of the two-year study examining the how extinction risk for birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles relates to the condition of the forests in which they live.

