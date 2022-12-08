The sheer scope of logging, road-building and other “treatments” on the Custer-Gallatin National Forest leaves one to wonder: Will there be any forests left when the Forest Service is done “restoring” them? The sad truth is that although these projects purport to “restore” historic conditions and make forests more “resilient,” they will do just the opposite and destroy scarce remaining forest habitat for wildlife and fisheries.

Two destructive projects The South Plateau Landscape Logging and Burning Project includes up to 5,551 acres of clearcuts (8.8 sq. miles) immediately adjacent to Yellowstone National Park. That’s at least 139 40-acre clearcuts right in grizzly bear recovery habitat along with 56 miles of new roads. When clearcut impacts are combined with an additional 6,593 acres of partial thinning, the red squirrel population that caches the highly nutritious whitebark pine nuts grizzly bears rely on, will be essentially exterminated.

