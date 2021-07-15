Review and comment opportunities
Public hearings on the proposed Growth Policy will be held in the Community Room of the Gallatin County Courthouse, 311 W. Main St. in downtown Bozeman and via Zoom. The Zoom meeting information for each hearing can be found at the links below.
Please note — the meeting information will be posted on these links the Friday before the meetings occur.
Tuesday, July 20 — 9 a.m.
Tuesday, July 27 — 9 a.m.
The draft document is available on the project website at www.envisiongallatin.com.
If you are unable to attend any of these meetings and would like to submit comments, please feel free to send comments directly to the project manager, Garrett McAllister, at garrett.mcallister@gallatin.mt.gov.