The Belgrade Bandits wrapped up the regular season by winning 3 of its final 4 games last week.
The Bandits swept the Bozeman Bucks A 3-1 and 18-1 in a Southern A twinbill at Heroes Field Thursday in Bozeman, and then split another conference doubleheader against the Butte Miners Friday at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte.
After losing the first game against the Miners 2-1 in eight innings, Belgrade bounced back in the nightcap to hand Butte its first conference loss of the season 12-3. That victory helped the Bandits lock up the No. 2 seed heading into this week’s district tournament.
Belgrade (37-18, 13-3 Southern A) will open the tournament, which will be held at 3 Legends Stadium, playing No. 7 Anaconda at 7 p.m. Thursday. Butte earned a first round bye as the No. 1 seed.
In the opener, Butte had rallied to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, then capitalized on three singles and an error to win it in the eighth. Quinn Cox drove in Cayde Stajcar with a bases-loaded single for the game-winning run.
Game 2 belonged to the Bandits, however, thanks to a seven-run second inning. Belgrade batted around in the frame, which was highlighted by three-run double from Lane Neill and another double by Aidan Kulbeck that drove in Neill. Gavin Waters added another double in the victory.
Neill allowed 10 hits and struck out seven in earning the victory on the hill.
The Bandits never trailed in Game 1 against Bozeman and sealed the victory when Kulbeck scored on a fielder’s choice ground out by Collin Delph. Kulbeck finished 2 for 3 at the plate.
Caleb Hoppe scattered four hits and struck out seven to pick up the win on the mound.
In Game 2, Kash Fike led the offensive charge after finishing 2 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Dyson Kinnaman tossed a 1-hitter and struck out 11 on the hill.
GVO sweep Bucks; No. 3 seed at district
The Gallatin Valley Outlaws bounced back from a doubleheader loss to the league-leading Butte Miners to close out the regular season with a Southern A sweep of the Bozeman Bucks A Saturday.
With a split, Gallatin Valley (34-22, 10-6) wrapped up the regular season as the No. 3 seed heading into the Southern A District Tournament, which begins Thursday in Butte. The Outlaws will play Dillon in a first round game at 4 p.m. Thursday.
In the opener against Bozeman, the Outlaws notched an 8-0 victory behind the effort of Logan Vasarella. He tossed a no hitter, while allowing five walks and striking out three.
Jake Hill was 3 for 4 with a double, while Garrett Penny also hit a double.
In Game 2, Gallatin Valley broke the contest open with a four-run fourth inning. Bo Hays, Cyrus Tebay and Hill each had two hits in the contest, while Brody Ayers and Mason Engbretson combined to throw a no hitter.
Butte won both of Tuesday’s games by a score of 5-4, including Game 2 in extra innings. In the opener, the Outlaws held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before the Miners rallied to win the game.
Gallatin Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get within a run, but then the rally stalled.
Mayson Shively and Colten Hayder each hit a double for the Outlaws, while Kenley Leary had one for Butte.
In Game 2, Gallatin Valley took a 3-2 lead into the sixth before the Miners rallied. Butte scored two runs in the frame to take a 4-3 lead, and then scored the game-winning run in the eighth after the Outlaws had tied it in the seventh.
Cyrus Tebay had two of Gallatin Valley’s six hits in the loss, while Leary was 2 for 4 with a double.
Mayson Shively was saddled with the loss on the hill after scattering seven hits and striking out two.
Southern A District Tournament
(at 3 Legends Stadium, Butte)
Thursday’s schedule
Bozeman vs. Helena, 1 p.m.
Gallatin Valley vs. Dillon, 4 p.m.
Belgrade vs. Anaconda, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Gallatin Valley/Dillon loser vs. Belgrade/Anaconda loser, 1 p.m.
Gallatin Valley/Dillon winner vs. Belgrade/Anaconda winner, 4 p.m.
Butte vs. Bozeman/Helena winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 5, 10 a.m.
Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m.
Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m.
Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 10 a.m.
Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 1 p.m.
Boxscores
Belgrade 3, Bozeman 1
Belgrade 002 001 0 - 3 6 0
Bozeman 000 010 0 - 1 4 2
Caleb Hoppe and Kash Fike. C Jones and J Frandsen.
BELGRADE (35-17) - Lane Neill 1-3, Fike 1-4, Aidan Kulbeck 2-3, Dyson Kinnaman 0-1, Collin Delph 0-3, Gavin Waters 1-3, Cameron Ueland 0-3, Drew Dunning 1-3, Sawyer Olson 0-2, Wyatt Russell 0-1.
BOZEMAN - J Hertz 0-4, C Smith 1-3, Q Pershing 0-2, T Jeske 0-2, Frandsen 1-3, D Poulin 0-3, E Martin 1-2, Shirley 0-0, #5 1-2, J Starner 0-3.
Belgrade 18, Bozeman 1
Belgrade 228 24 - 18 11 0
Bozeman 000 10 - 1 1 2
Dyson Kinnaman and Kash Fike. C Forrest, J Nye (3), N Hillsgrove (3), C Smith (4), J Herz (5) and J Frandsen.
BELGRADE (36-17) - Lane Neill 0-0, Fike 2-3 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 1-5 (3B), Cameron Ueland 2-3, Collin Delph 3-4, Gavin Waters 1-3 (2B), Wyatt Russell 1-3, Drew Dunning 0-1, Sawyer Olson 1-2, Diego Casas 0-1.
BOZEMAN - Herz 0-2, Hillsgrove 0-1, C Smith 0-2, Q Pershing 0-2, Shirley 0-1, Frandsen 0-2, C Jones 1-2 (2B), G Musial 0-1, D Poulin 0-2, #5 0-1, J Starner 0-0.
Butte 2, Belgrade 1
Belgrade 000 010 00 - 1 7 1
Butte 000 001 01 - 2 8 1
Gavin Waters, Wyatt Russell (7) and
Kash Fike. E Cunningham and Quinn Cox.
BELGRADE (36-18) - Lane Neill 3-4 (2B), Fike 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck 2-4, Cameron Ueland 0-3, Diego Casas 0-1, Collin Delph 0-3, Waters 0-0, Russell 0-4, Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Drew Dunning 0-3, Sawyer Olson 1-3.
BUTTE - #2 1-4, #1, 0-3, Eric Hart 0-4, Aidan Lee 3-4, Cayde Stajcar 1-3, Z Tierney 1-4, R Doherty 0-3, #8 2-3, #20 0-1.
Belgrade 12, Butte 3
Belgrade 070 021 2 - 12 11 0
Butte 001 200 0 - 3 10 2
Lane Neill and Kash Fike. Aidan Lee, #4 (2) and Evan Starr.
BELGRADE (37-18) - Lane Neill 1-4 (2B), Fike 2-5, Aidan Kulbeck 1-4 (2B), Wyatt Russell 2-3, Collin Delph 1-3, Gavin Waters 1-4 (2B), Dyson Kinnaman 2-3, Drew Dunning 1-3, Sawyer Olson 0-3.
BUTTE - Quinn Cox 2-4 (2B), #1 1-4, Eric Hart 2-3 (3B), Cayde Stajcar 0-4, Z Tierney 0-3, R Doherty 2-3 (2B), A Knott 1-3, Starr 2-3, K Donaldson 0-3.
Butte 5, Gallatin Valley 4
Butte 001 121 0 - 5 7 2
Gallatin Valley 101 100 2 - 4 7 2
Rye Doherty, Ethan Cunningham (7) and n/a. Bo Hays and n/a.
BUTTE - Kenley Leary 1-3 (2B), Egan Lester 0-3, Eric Hart 0-4, Aiden Lee 1-4, Cayde Stajcar 2-3, Zach Tierney 1-3, Cunningham 1-2, Evan Staff 0-2, Sean Ossello 1-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (32-21) - Marcus Holen 1-3, Colten Hayder 1-4 (2B), Hays 0-3, Brody Ayers 0-3, Cyrus Tebay 1-4, Mayson Shively 2-3 (2B), Garrett Penny 1-3, Lane Chase 1-3, Reid Woodward.
Butte 5, Gallatin Valley 4
Butte 010 012 01 - 5 8 1
Gallatin Valley 003 000 10 - 4 6 2
Trey Hansen, Cayde Stajcar (6), Ethan Cunningham (7) and n/a. Mayson Shively, Brody Ayers (8) and n/a.
BUTTE - Kenley Leary 2-4 (2 2B), Egan Lester 0-3, Eric Hart 2-4, Aiden Lee 0-3, Cayde Stajcar 1-3, Zach Tierney 0-1, Anthony Knott 0-2, Cunningham 0-1, Rye Doherty 1-3 (2B), Quinn Cox 0-1, Sean Ossello 2-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (32-22) - Marcus Holen 0-3, Colten Hayder 1-1, Bo Hays 0-3, Brody Ayer 0-2, Cyrus Tebay 2-4, Jaxson Iddings 1-4, Logan Vasarella 0-3, Reid Woodward 1-4.
Gallatin Valley 8, Bozeman 0
Bozeman 000 000 0 - 0 0 1
Gallatin Valley 400 022 x - 8 9 3
Dylon Poulin, Torin Jaeske (6) and n/a. Logan Vasarella and n/a.
BOZEMAN - Jarrett Herz 0-3, Cole Smith 1-3, Quinn Pershing 0-1, Jeske 0-2, Jaden Frandsen 0-2, Cash Jones 0-3, Nick Hillsgrove 0-3, Jack Nye 0-2, Josephy Starner 0-0.
GALLATIN VALLEY (33-22) - Marcus Holen 0-3, Jake Hill 3-4 (2B), Bo Hays 2-4, Brody Ayers 2-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Mayson Shively 0-2, Garrett Penny 1-3 (2B), Lane Chase 0-2, Reid Woodward 0-1.
Gallatin Valley 13, Bozeman 2
Bozeman 000 02 - 2 3 0
Gallatin Valley 004 9x - 13 10 3
Quinn Pershing, Easton Martin (4) and n/a. Brody Ayers, Mason Enbretson (5) and n/a.
BOZEMAN - Jarrett Herz 0-2, Cole Smith 0-3, Jaden Frandsen 1-2, Torin Jeske 1-3, Cash Jones 0-2, Dylon Poulin 1-2, Easton Martin 0-2, Nick Hillsgrove 0-2, Joseph Starner 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (34-22) - Marcus Holen 1-2, Jake Hill 2-4, Bo Hays 2-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Cyrus Tebay 2-2, Mayson Shively 0-0, Garrett Penny 1-2, Michael Diiefenderfer 0-2, Logan Vasarella 1-2.