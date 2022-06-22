The Belgrade Bandits lost their first conference game of the season by splitting games against the Bozeman Bucks A Tuesday in a doubleheader at Medina Field.
Game 1 was a strong 7-0 win with four runs coming in the first inning before closing out with a run in three of their last five. Belgrade’s batters were in scoring position constantly offensively while making it nearly impossible for a comeback down the stretch.
Senior pitcher Gavin Waters had an electric outing in the opener with 13 strikeouts while allowing just two hits.
Lane Neill and Collin Delph each notched two hits in a what turned out to be a strong offensive showing for the Bandits.
In Game 2, Bozeman took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the third. But the Bandits rallied, notching five runs in the bottom half of the frame before tying the game at 6-all in the seventh.
However, in extra innings, the Bucks plated two runs in the eighth to hang on for an 8-6 victory.
Despite the loss, Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson was pleased with his team’s fight in Game 2.
“I think they just stick with the grit that they have. They don’t quit,” he said. “They always keep fighting and they keep grinding for one, two, and then hope for a bigger inning. We had our chances in this game too. It just didn’t work out today. So, we play the next one.”
Pitchers Wyatt Russell and Cale Livergood combined for nine strikeouts and allowed 15 hits in Game 2.
Cameron Ueland, Lane Neill, and Sawyer Olson led the offense, combining for seven of team’s 10 hits.
“These kids don’t quit. We just have to clean up routine plays and some base running. It’s little things,” said Johnerson.
Belgrade 7, Bozeman 0
Bozeman 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
Belgrade 410 110 x - 7 7 1
Cash Jones and Jadin Frandsen. Gavin Waters and Kash Fike.
BOZEMAN (10-16) - Jarrett Herz 0-4, Cole Smith 0-3, Quinn Pershing 0-2, Torin Jeske 0-2, Frandsen 0-3, Dylon Poulin 0-3, Nick Hillsgrove 2-3, Easton Martin 0-3, Joesph Starner 0-1.
BELGRADE (23-11) - Lane Neill 2-3 (2B, 3B), Fike 1-2, Cameron Ueland 0-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2, Collin Delph 2-3, Drew Dunning 0-2, Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Wyatt Russell 0-2, Sawyer Olson 0-3.
Bozeman 8, Belgrade 6
Bozeman 104 100 02 - 8 15 2
Belgrade 000 500 20 - 6 10 2
Quinn Pershing, Jack Nye (7) and jadin Frandsen. Wyatt Russell, Cale Livergood (3) and Kash Fike.
BOZEMAN (11-16) - Jarrett Herz 0-4, Cole Smith 1-4, Jadin Frandsen 3-5, Torin Jeske 2-5, Cash Jones 2-4, Dylon Poulin 3-5, Nye 1-5, Nick Hillsgrove 2-4, Joesph Starner 1-3.
BELGRADE (23-12) - Lane Neill 0-2, Fike 1-5, Cameron Ueland 3-5 (2B), Aidan Kulbeck 2-4 (3B), Collin Delph 0-3, Drew Dunning 1-3, Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Gavin Waters 0-4, Sawyer Olson 2-3.