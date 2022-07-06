Following a blowout victory in Tuesday’s opener, the Belgrade Bandits were forced to settle for a split at Medina Field.
The Bandits shut out the Helena Reps 11-0 in five innings in Game 1, but were unable to overcome an eight run deficit en route to losing the nightcap 10-5.
The loss snapped the team’s four-game winning streak as Belgrade lost just its second Southern A contest of the season.
The Bandits (30-14, 14-2 Southern A) dominated Game 1 led by the effort of Caleb Hoppe. The right-hander tossed a 1-hitter and struck out 12 on the mound.
Belgrade broke the game open in the third with six runs and then added five more in the fourth. Lance Bratlien, who started on the hill for Helena, struggled with his command and walked 10 batters, including two with the bases loaded in the third.
The Bandits finished with just four hits, including a triple by Aidan Kulbeck.
In Game 2, the Reps (21-24) scored six runs in the first and two more in the second en route to victory. All six of the runs in the first inning came with two outs, including an RBI double by JR Huschka.
Belgrade trimmed the deficit to 10-5 with a four-run fifth, but the rally stalled from there. The offense was limited to just five hits.
Belgrade returns to action Thursday at a four-day tournament hosted by Bitterroot.
Belgrade 11, Helena 0
Helena 000 00 - 0 1 7
Belgrade 006 5x - 11 4 1
Lance Bratlien, Grady Diehl (4) and Cole Graham. Caleb Hoppe and Kash Fike.
HELENA (20-24) - Brayden Beatty 0-1, Connor Devine 0-2, Nick Benson 0-3, Taylor Kopp 0-2, Seth Nielsen 0-2, Graham 0-1, Colt Tietje 1-2, JR Huschka 0-2, Eli Peterson 0-2.