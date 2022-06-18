The Belgrade Bandits split a pair of games to begin the Gjerde Memorial Tournament Friday in Lewistown.
The Bandits tallied five runs in three separate innings en route to a 17-5 rout of the Bitterroot Bucs, but were unable to overcome a six-run deficit in an 11-8 defeat to Lewistown.
Belgrade never trailed against the Bucs after scoring two runs in the top of the first. Then the team added five more in the second, which was highlighted by a two-run homer from Kash Fike.
The Bandits added five runs in the third and five in the fifth to secure a five-inning victory.
“Great start for these young men. So important to win game one,” Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson said. “Lane Neill pitched well throwing a complete game. Our hitters stayed disciplined at the plate and stayed within themselves. Kash Fike hit a big two run homer early to get us rolling.”
Neill scattered seven hits and recorded a strike out in a complete game effort. He also finished 2 for 4 from the plate with a double and an RBI.
Dyson Kinnaman was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Fike was 2 for 3 with a double.
In the day’s final game, Belgrade took a 1-0 lead in the first. But Lewistown responded with seven unanswered runs and then held on late for the win.
Both team tallied 13 hits, but four errors proved costly for the Bandits.
“We need to clean up our defense,” said Johnerson.
Gavin Waters was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Brody Jacksha, Cameron Ueland and Neill each had two hits.
Belgrade is scheduled to play two more games Saturday.
Belgrade 17, Bitterroot 5
Belgrade 255 05 - 17 12 2
Bitterroot 101 30 - 5 7 4
Lane Neill and Kash Fike. Root, Scully (3) and Bahm.
BELGRADE (21-9) - Neill 2-3 (2B), Fike 2-3 (2B, HR), Brody Jacksha 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-4, Collin Delph 1-3, Dyson Kinnaman 3-3, Drew Dunning 1-2, Wyatt Russell 1-4, Sawyer 1-2.
BITTERROOT - Hinsdale 1-4 (3B), Combs 0-2, Bates 0-1, Larson 2-3, Scully 2-2 (3B), Philbrick 0-2, Bahm 0-3, Roth 1-3, J Larson 0-2, Oster 1-2.
Lewistown 11, Belgrade 8
Belgrade 100 012 4 - 8 13 4
Lewistown 012 413 x - 11 13 1
Dyson Kinnamanm Cale Livergood (6), and Kash Fike. Smith, Mair (6), Unknown (7) and McAlpine.
BELGRADE (21-10) - Lane Neill 2-3 (2B, 3B), Fike 1-4, Brody Jacksha 2-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-5 (2B), Cameron Ueland 2-4 (2B), Collin Delph 1-4, Drew Dunning 0-1, Gavin Waters 3-3 (2B), Wyatt Russell 1-2, Sawyer Olson 0-3.
LEWISTOWN - Fry 2-4 (2B), Unknown 2-5 (2B), Sparks 1-4 (2B), McAlpine 2-3, Unknown 1-4, Mangold 2-4, Mair 2-3, Unknown 0-3, Smith 1-1, Jenus 0-4.