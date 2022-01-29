While it certainly didn’t seem like it at the time, Belgrade’s lopsided loss to Bozeman Friday actually benefitted the team on Saturday.
Head coach Luke Powers was able to rest his starters during a 65-30 defeat to the Hawks, and the team bounced back in a big way against Gallatin in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Seniors Wyatt Russell and Kade Schlauch combined for 39 points in leading the Panthers to a 52-42 Eastern AA victory.
“We needed some redemption for sure. We were down early last game, so coach kind of saved our legs getting ready for this game,” Russell, who scored a game-high 20 points, said. “They played their whole game yesterday because they had a game yesterday too, and they played through the whole thing. We got to rest a little bit, so we had more legs than them.”
After a change in strategy backfired against Bozeman, Powers returned to the team’s bread and butter against Gallatin.
“We didn’t play very well. I had a different game plan and I thought that we would execute a little better than we did and we didn’t. So it’s on me for changing. Sometimes you should stick at what you’re good at or getting better at,” said Powers. “Tonight we just got back to it.”
Belgrade (4-7, 2-5 Eastern AA) relied on its 1-2-2 press and 1-2-2 defense to limit offensive opportunities for the Raptors, and then pulled away in the fourth quarter to win the game.
“Sometimes you give up some open threes, but Gallatin struggled to shoot it a little bit tonight. They attempted a lot of them and they made four,” said Powers. “They took a lot, so we kind of won possessions with our zone tonight.”
Gallatin (4-7, 1-5 Eastern AA) trailed the entire first quarter, but took a 21-20 lead into halftime after Logan Springer connected on a late free throw. But the Panthers scored the first three points of the second half and didn’t trail again.
Ta’Veus Randle, Russell and Schlauch each buried a 3 in the third quarter, and the Panthers connected 10 times from behind the arc. Russell and Schlauch combined for nine of those 3’s.
“Kade Schlauch was awesome tonight, Wyatt Russell was awesome tonight,” said Powers. “They hit open shots and we didn’t force anything.”
Two of Russell’s five 3’s came in the fourth quarter to thwart rallies by the Raptors. The first countered a 3-pointer by Springer to give Belgrade a 41-35 lead, while the second made it 46-38.
“We’re streaky,” Russell said of the team’s three-point shooting. “Once we get our first couple we’ll keep going. It’s contagious throughout the whole team.”
Belgrade stretched the lead to as many as 11 with less than a minute remaining when Russell putback a missed dunk attempt by Randle.
Randle finished with 10 points and scoring 13 against Bozeman.
The Raptors were led by Eli Hunter and Rylan Schlepp, who finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“We’ll just keep improving and this was a good one. It’s the second conference win and we’re halfway through our schedule,” said Powers. “So we’ve seen all the conference teams once now and we have the back half of it and we have another seven games. We have the opportunity to go get some more.”
Bozeman 65, Belgrade 30
Belgrade 3 8 13 6 - 30
Bozeman 13 21 17 14 - 65
BELGRADE (3-7) - Jarom Rogers 1 0-0 2, Ta’Veus Randle 4 3-4 13, Austin Spangler 1 0-0 2, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Zach Cramer 0 0-0 0, AJ Fish 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Russell 1 2-4 4, Colter Duneman 0 1-2 1, Kade Schlauch 0 0-0 0, Sage Smart 1 0-0 2, Rylan McCollim 1 0-0 2, Jaden Whitman 0 0-2 0, Gavin Gilham 0 0-0 0, Daniel Marinko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-14 30.
BOZEMAN (9-1) - B Zanto 0 0-0 0, T Rogers 2 2-3 6, K Stromberg 4 2-2 14, K Harrison 3 0-0 7, J Applebee 2 0-0 4, L Smith 1 0-0 2, E Mortenson 1 0-0 2, J Casagranda 2 2-3 6, Q Ash 0 0-0 0, T Vaughn 1 0-0 2, T Huse 6 5-6 18, J Basye 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 11-14 65.
3-point goals: Bel 2 (Randle 2), Boz 6 (Stromberg 4, Harrison 1, Huse 1).
Belgrade 52, Gallatin 42
Gallatin 10 11 11 10 - 42
Belgrade 12 8 18 14 - 52
GALLATIN (4-7) - Eli Hunter 5 2-3 13, Logan Springer 1 3-5 6, Garrett Dahlke 0 0-0 0, Noah Pickard 2 2-2 8, Nolan Gyselman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Nansel 1 0-0 2, Jake Vigen 0 3-6 3, Rylan Schlepp 4 2-5 10. Totals: 13 12-21 42.
BELGRADE (4-7) - Jarom Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 4 1-4 10, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-1 0, Wyatt Russell 6 3-4 20, Colter Duneman 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 7 1-2 19, Sage Smart 1 1-2 3, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-12 52.
3-point goals: Gal 4 (Pickard 2, Hunter 1, Springer 1), Bel 10 (Russell 5, Schlauch 4, Randle 1).