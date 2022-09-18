Local runners got their first look at the state course Saturday during the annual Mountain West Classic on the University of Montana Golf Course.
The All-Class state meet will be held there Oct. 22 and coaches were pleased with the performances of their athletes in a postseason preview.
Belgrade’s boys placed 13th among teams from Idaho, Montana and Washington, while Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun earned a top 25 finish after placing 21st with a time of 16:45.72.
“Missoula went well,” Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel said. “Today was really a team effort. Our guys team was 13th out of 58 teams and the girls team was 19th out of 47. Both improvements over last year.”
Belgrade was led by freshman Wilson Schmidt, who was 56th with a time of 17:19.87. Teammate Brodie Tirrell was just 11 seconds behind (17:30.70) to place 67th, and all seven of the team’s runners finished under 19 minutes.
“Our 1-7 spread on the boys side was only 70 seconds,” noted Hommel.
Thanks to that effort, Belgrade finished with a score of 485. Missoula Sentinel won the meet with a 102, while Coeur D’Alene (Idaho) was second with 131.
Manhattan Christian was 15th with a score of 536 and boasted two runners in the top 40. Shaphan Hubner placed 38th with a time of 17:03.16, while Nathan Adams was 55th in 17:19.57.
“Oren, Shaphan, and Nate, all had good days,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said. “It was nice to see the state course.”
Three Forks and Manhattan followed in the team standings with a 607 and 907, respectively, to place 21st and 31st. Byron Fanning was the top runner for Three Forks, posting a time of 17:13.86 for 50th.
Beau Johnston and Garrett Golding also ran well for the Wolves, placing in the top 100. Johnston was 78th in 17:38.55, while Golding was 91st in 17:49.33.
Fanning set a personal best as did freshman Chris Harmon, who had a time of 19:52.90.
“Our boys team ran well,” Three Forks head coach Tara Forsberg said. “We have work to do but the season is young.”
Manhattan’s top runner was Payden Cantalupo, who finished 159th with a time of 18:29.70. Andrew Bowen and Gus Stewart weren’t far behind and posted times of 18:35.63 and 18:37.47, respectively, to place 172nd and 176th.
“Payden Cantalupo led our crew, but I was really excited about the spread between our 1-5 being less than 30 seconds,” Manhattan head coach Sarah Jambor said. “We’ve been working hard in practice on running and relying on our teammates, and today they did that.”
On the girls’ side, Belgrade was 19th with a score of 543, while Manhattan was 25th (675), and Three Forks 34th (909). Bozeman and Hardin each finished with a score of 149, but Bozeman won the team title via a tiebreaker.
Belgrade was led by effort of Hannah Giese. The junior recorded a time of 20:44.08 to place 55th. She was followed by Grace Stewart (110th, 21:36.77) and Justine Pommerville (113th, 21:40.40).
“Our entire girls team set personal bests today for 5K,” noted Hommel.
Including the boys, Belgrade’s runners set 13 personal bests on the day.
Manhattan’s top finisher was Ella Miller. The sophomore placed 77th with a time of 21:06.67. The rest of the team finished within 70 seconds of each other.
“We had a freshman, Della Sebring, run as our number two for a good race behind Ella Miller,” said Jambor.
Sebring was 146th with a time of 22:18.16.
“Overall, good experience,” added Jambor. “Was hoping to capitalize on the race a bit more, on both sides, but still some good performances when we’re only half way through the season.”
Bella Jones led Three Forks with a time of 21:46.42 to place 120th. Ari Judd was less than 30 seconds back and posted a time of 22:14.67 for 144th.
“The ladies team was led by Bella Jones, but Ari Judd was right on her heels,” said Forsberg. “We are very proud of the athletes and their performances today.”
Manhattan Christian did not field a varsity girls’ team.
Editor’s note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.