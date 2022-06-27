The Belgrade Bandits posted a 4-1 record over the weekend at the 2022 Harry Griffith Tournament in Miles City, which included teams from North Dakota and Wyoming in addition to Montana.
The Bandits notched a pair of shutouts and outscored their opponents 68-9 during the tournament. The lone blemish was a 7-5 defeat against the Havre North Stars Saturday night.
“We shot ourselves in both feet in the first inning with walks and errors, giving up four,” Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson said. “Guys never quit, but fell short.”
Havre built leads of 4-0, 5-1 and 7-1 before holding off a rally by the Bandits.
The North Stars lost to Miles City in the championship game. The Mavericks finished 5-0.
Earlier in the day, Belgrade tallied a season-high 28 runs in a 28-0 rout of the Richland County Patriots. Caleb Hoppe struck out five of the seven batters he faced, while Sawyer Olson was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double.
“This game got called after two innings,” said Johnerson. “The Bandits woke up early with great attitudes and took care of business.”
The Bandits began the tournament Thursday with a 12-1 five-inning victory against Sheridan (Wyoming). Belgrade scored eight runs in the second and three in the third en route to victory. Wyatt Russell finished 2 for 3 with a double.
Friday, Dyson Kinnaman threw a 1-hitter and struck out four as the Bandits shutout Dickinson 10-0. Drew Dunning and Gavin Waters belted doubles in the win.
The Bandits wrapped up the tournament Sunday with an 11-1 victory against the Riverton Raiders. Hoppe allowed just four hits in earning the victory on the mound.
Belgrade (27-13) is back in action Thursday at Gallatin Valley.
GVO claims tourney title in Wyoming
The Gallatin Valley Outlaws went unbeaten over the weekend en route to winning the 37th Annual Hladky Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
The Outlaws defeated Mitchell Post 18, from South Dakota, 12-4 in the championship game on Sunday.
Gallatin Valley (25-17) began the eight team tournament Thursday with victories against the Spokane Cannons, 5-2, and Monach Colorado, 10-8. Colten Hayder and Cyrus Richardson hit doubles against Spokane, while Bo Hays was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles against Monarch.
Logan Vasarella finished 2 for 3 with a triple against the Colorado program.
Friday, the Outlaws rallied to defeat Mitchell 2-1 after scoring a run in the sixth and another in the seventh. Mitchell had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
Marcus Holen tossed a 4-hitter and struck out five in earning the victory on the mound.
Saturday, Gallatin Valley again rallied for a win. Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, the offense scratched out five runs en route to a 5-3 victory.
The Outlaws were limited to just three hits — one each by Brody Ayers, Brady Jones and Vasarella. Jones’ hit was a double.
In Sunday’s finale, Gallatin Valley did not trail en route to a five-inning victory. Bo Hays and Colten Hayder combined to allow seven hits and struck out seven, while Jones was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double.
Gallatin Valley hosts Anaconda Wednesday and Belgrade Thursday in Southern A conference doubleheaders.
Belgrade Boxscores
Belgrade 12, Sheridan 1
Sheridan 000 01 - 1 5 3
Belgrade 083 1x - 12 12 1
T Hutton, L Brown (2) and T Waugh. Lane Neill and Kash Fike.
SHERIDAN - R Green 0-3, T Hutton 0-1, N Glinach 0-2, A Carlson 0-3, T Ormseth 1-2, W Greer 0-1, F Maestri 0-0, Waugh 0-1, B Mortensen 1-1, Brown 1-2 (2B), T Riesen 0-1, A Selcher 1-1, A Barney 0-1, D Murner 1-1.
BELGRADE (24-12) - Neill 1-3, Fike 1-3, Collin Delph 1-3, Ryas Olson 0-1, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3, Gavin Waters 2-3, Drew Dunning 3-3, Dyson Kinnaman 0-1, Wyatt Russell 2-3 (2B), Sawyer Olson 2-3.
Belgrade 10, Dickinson 0
Dickinson 000 00 - 0 1 1
Belgrade 403 03 - 10 11 0
D Penney, K Ollerman (4) and W Easum. Dyson Kinnaman and Diego Casas.
DICKINSON - C Kubas 0-2, E Holkup 0-2, J Price 0-2, Easum 0-2, Penny 0-0, K Olsson 0-2, E Hugelen 1-2, D Gable 0-2, T Zastoupil 0-1.
BELGRADE (25-12) - Lane Neill 1-3, Kash Fike 0-2, Collin Delph 1-3, Aidan Kulbeck 3-3, Gavin Waters 2-2 (2B), Drew Dunning 1-3 (2B), Cameron Ueland 1-1, Casas 1-3, Sawyer Olson 1-2.
Belgrade 28, Richland County 0
Belgrade 9(19) - 28 11 0
Richland 0 0 - 0 1 4
Unknown and unknown. Caleb Hoppe and Kash Fike, Diego Casas (2).
RICHLAND COUNTY - Names not provided.
BELGRADE (26-12) - Lane Neill 1-2, Wyatt Russell 0-1, Kash Fike 2-2, Collin Delph 2-3, Aidan Kulbeck 1-1, Gavin Waters 1-3, Drew Dunning 0-1, Cameron Ueland 1-2, Dyson Kinnaman 0-1, Sawyer Olson 3-4 (2B).
Havre 7, Belgrade 5
Havre 410 200 0 - 7 8 4
Belgrade 100 120 1 - 5 7 2
HAVRE - Cloninger 2-2 (2B), D Berreth 2-4, B Nanini 2-4, T Maloughney 1-3, T Peterson 0-3, E Pyle 1-3, C McKay 0-4, C Solomon 0-3, K Vancampen 0-2.
BELGRADE (26-13) - Lane Neill 1-3 (3B), Fike 2-3, Collin Delph 0-4, Aidan Kulbeck 2-3, Gavin Waters 1-2, Cameron Ueland 0-1, Drew Dunning 0-3, Dyson Kinnaman 0-2, Wyatt Russell 1-1, Diego Casas 0-2, Sawyer Olson 0-3.
Belgrade 11, Riverton 1
Riverton 100 00 - 1 4 4
Belgrade 135 11 - 11 9 1
B Baker, J Bever (2), J Anderson (3) and B Anderson. Caleb Hoppe and Kash Fike.
RIVERTON - Bever 1-2, J Anderson 1-3, N Hutchison 0-2, H Hauck 1-2, D DeVries 0-2, Baker 0-1, J Larson 0-1, B Anderson 1-2, B Saltsbaver 0-2, C Reinig 0-2.
BELGRADE (27-13) - Lane Neill 2-2 (2 2B), Fike 1-3, Collin Delph 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-1, Gavin Waters 1-3, Cameron Ueland 0-1, Drew Dunning 1-3 (2B), Wyatt Russell 0-1, Sawyer Olson 3-3.
Gallatin Valley Boxscores
Gallatin Valley 5, Spokane 2
Gallatin Valley 100 100 3 - 5 8 3
Spokane 000 011 0 - 2 8 2
Josh Majors, Marcus Holen (6) and n/a. Denton D, Eli C (5), Jamel C (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (21-17) - Holen 2-4, Colten Hayder 1-4 (2B), Bo Hays 2-4, Brody Ayers 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-2 (2B), Josh Majors 0-1, Brady Jones 0-3, Jake Hill 1-3, Logan Vasarella 0-1, Lane Chase 0-3, Mayson Shivley 0-2.
SPOKANE - Joe O 3-4, Joe G 0-4, Jamel C 2-3, Andrew R 0-4, Tate N 0-1, Caden D 1-3, Eli C 0-3, Denton D 1-3, Christian S 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 10, Monarch 8
Monarch 301 300 1 - 8 8 2
Gallatin Valley 500 311 x - 10 11 5
Mark Gleason, Matthew Jones (4) and n/a. Brody Ayers, Jake Hill (5) and n/a.
MONARCH - Brody Gray 1-4, Michael Osswald 0-3, Gleason 1-4, Sean Goldy 3-3, Brandon Korn 2-4 (2B), Ryan Lewison 0-4, Zack Frieder 0-3, Colton Sontrop 0-2, Matthew Jones 0-1, Justin Mosakowski 1-3 (3B).
GALLATIN VALLEY (22-17) - Marcus Holen 1-2, Colten Hayder 0-3, Bo Hays 2-4 (2 2B), Cyrus Richardson 2-3, Ayers 1-1, Brady Jones 1-2, Hill 1-3, Logan Vasarella 2-3 (3B), Lane Chase 1-2, Reid Woodward 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 2, Mitchell 1
Gallatin Valley 000 001 1 - 2 7 1
Mitchell 000 100 0 - 1 4 1
Marcus Holen and n/a. Peyton Schroder and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (23-17) - Jake Hill 0-3, Colten Hayder 1-4 (2B), Bo Hays 1-3, Broday Ayers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Brady Jones 1-3, Logan Vasarella 0-2, Mayson Shively 1-3 (2B), Reid Woodward 1-3.
MITCHELL - Seth Muth 0-2, Dylan Soulek 1-3 (2B), Jonah Schmidt 0-3, Jake Helleloid 1-2, Jace Larson 0-3, Riley McGinnis 0-3, Mason Geraets 0-3, Brock Sparks 2-3, Carson Fahey 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 5, Mountain Crest 3
Mountain Crest 000 021 0 - 3 8 1
Gallatin Valley 000 005 x - 5 3 1
Rylin Needham, Jackson Hill (6) and n/a. Mayson Shively, Colten Hayder (6) and n/a. MOUNTAIN CREST - Kaden Deeter 2-4, Luke Palmer 0-3, JC Jones 2-3, Andrew Nielson 1-3, Rilee Maddock 0-3, Maxwell Hornsby 0-3, Brooks Bell 1-3, Brock Buttars 1-3, Trey Burbank 1-2 (2B).
GALLATIN VALLEY (24-17) - Marcus Holen 0-2, Colten Hayder 0-4, Bo Hays 0-1, Brody Ayers 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-1, Mayson Shively 0-1, Brady Jones 1-3 (2B), Logan Vasarella 1-3, Lane Chase 0-1, Jake Hill 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 12, Mitchell 4
Mitchell 002 02 - 4 7 5
Gallatin Valley 115 41 - 12 10 1
Jake Helleloid, Peyton Mandel (4) and n/a. Bo Hays, Colten Hayder (3) and n/a.
MITCHELL - Seth Muth 1-3, Dylan Soulek 1-3, Jonah Schmidt 2-2, Jace Larson 2-3, Riley McGinnis 0-2, Helleloid 0-1, Mason Geraets 0-1, Mandel 1-1, Landon Waddell 0-2, Hudson Haley 0-1, Brock Sparks 0-2, Carson Fahey 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (25-17) - Marcus Holen 0-3, Hayder 1-3 (2B), Hays 1-2, Brody Ayers 2-4, Cyrus Richardson 0-1, Garrett Penny 0-1, Brady Jones 3-3 (2B), Logan Vasarella 1-3, Lane Chase 1-2, Jake Hill 1-2.