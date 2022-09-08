The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Belgrade's girls won the team title Thursday at the Butte Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs.
Through the first day of the Butte Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs, Belgrade’s girls were atop the standings with a four-stroke lead over Missoula Hellgate.
The team extended that another four strokes Thursday en route to winning the tournament with a score of 781. Hellgate was second with a 789, while Butte High rounded out the top three with an 814.
Belgrade boasted three golfers in the top seven en route to winning an invitational for the first time in recent memory.
“It’s something that we’ve never had that I can remember, so it was nice to play and to be in contention and the girls did a good job of playing two days in a row,” Belgrade head coach Mike Deming said. “Everybody contributed, so that was a bonus, and it was exciting for the girls to come away with that.”
Nataly Durham and Leila Mamangun each led the Panthers with a 190 following rounds of 95-95 and 93-97, respectively. Lili Troxel was seventh with a 197 (103-94), while Teagan McMahon (101-106–207) and Jordan Whitaker (113-103–216) rounded out the team.
Deming credited the girls for their continued improvement and consistent play in leading to a first place finish.
“They’re pretty excited. They got to get a trophy,” he said. “Usually we’re playing in difficult golf tournaments with a lot of good Eastern AA teams in there, so it’s always been a challenge in that case. But it was good for them to be able to pull through today.”
On the boys’ side, Belgrade was led by Jacob Maroney. The senior placed fourth after rounds of 78 and 77 for a 155, and was just one stroke out of third.
“Jacob Maroney taking fourth place in a field that’s pretty good, that says a lot about his game right now. I think this is the second tournament in a row that he’s shot in the 70’s,” said Deming. “To take the fourth place individual medal is pretty impressive because there’s some nice players in the boys side in this tournament. For him to be fourth, I think that says a lot about his game right now.”
Maroney led the Panthers to a fifth place team finish with a score of 699. Glacier won with a 639, while Butte High was second with a 641.
Belgrade competed with just four golfers. Justin Garcia carded a 171 (87-84), while Connor Kelley (95-83–178) and Isaiah Anderson (103-92–195) rounded out the team.
While pleased with the performance of both squads, Deming noted there’s still work to be done in the short game with the divisional tournament two weeks away.
“This week is going to be on our short game. They really struggled on putting and just around the greens,” he said. “But I think the ball striking by the boys and the girls was solid.”
Belgrade returns to action Sept. 15-16 at the Bozeman Invitational.