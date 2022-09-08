Girls Teams

Belgrade's girls won the team title Thursday at the Butte Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Deming

Through the first day of the Butte Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs, Belgrade’s girls were atop the standings with a four-stroke lead over Missoula Hellgate.

The team extended that another four strokes Thursday en route to winning the tournament with a score of 781. Hellgate was second with a 789, while Butte High rounded out the top three with an 814.

