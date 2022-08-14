Golf Ball

With a strong core returning from last year, and a promising group of newcomers, Belgrade golf coach Mike Deming likes the mix of players the program has this fall.

More than two-dozen athletes participated in try-outs, including 17 boys, and Deming kept 10 boys and all seven girls who showed up. He noted that there were a lot of sophomores out on the course to compliment the veterans.

