With a strong core returning from last year, and a promising group of newcomers, Belgrade golf coach Mike Deming likes the mix of players the program has this fall.
More than two-dozen athletes participated in try-outs, including 17 boys, and Deming kept 10 boys and all seven girls who showed up. He noted that there were a lot of sophomores out on the course to compliment the veterans.
“It’s pretty exciting. A lot of the players are back,” said Deming. “I think we have everybody back who played on last year’s team except for one (that wasn’t a senior) so that was a bonus for sure.”
While several seniors graduated, including Bella Anderson, all but one girl returned who were members of last year’s squads. Anderson placed 30th at the State AA tournament to lead Belgrade to a seventh place finish among 10 teams.
Deming feels good about the players who have returned.
“Real excited to see all of them back on the team and back out trying out and playing golf year after year,” he said. “It’s been good.”
Seniors Justin Garcia and Jacob Maroney return for the boys, and the duo competed in every varsity tournament a year ago.
“Both of them have played multiple years, so they’ve both been in the program a long time,” said Deming. “They’re both returning varsity players and that’s about it. We graduated the other three, so those are the only two with any type of experience.”
Maroney led the team at state last year, finishing in a tie for 45th.
“He really has the game to do well. His swing is good,” Deming said. “He just has to manage the course a little bit better. But he’s a solid player.”
The rest of the team will be fairly inexperienced as a pair of sophomores and a freshman are expected to start the season on varsity.
“I think both seniors, Justin and Jacob, are going to have good years. They know the game and hopefully they have that senior mentality that they’re going to go out and show that they’re a good golfer,” said Deming. “But we do have some inexperienced players in the mix.”
The Panthers lost veterans Anthony Madison and Jackson Hinshaw, who were state competitors last year, along with Colter Gee.
On the girls side, there are just two returning varsity players in senior Jordan Whitaker and junior Leila Mamangun. Both competed at state last year.
“Those two you would say are the senior statesmen. They’re the old girls even though there’s only one senior,” said Deming. “Those will be the only two with any kind of varsity experience, but four of the other girls played on the team last year and they’re sophomores now.”
Belgrade lost veterans Brynn Butler and Riley McMahon to graduation, but Deming touted the potential of this year’s underclassmen. They played consistently throughout the summer and will provide a strong foundation for future teams.
“If they just continue to make some gains every year I think it’s a good group to have,” said Deming. “They’ve played a lot and like I said they’re improved from last year, all of them, and they’ve played a lot of golf this summer. I think they’re going to continue to do so and that’s exciting.”
Belgrade begins the season with a two-day tournament Monday in Great Falls. All 16 Class AA programs are expected to participate.
“I’m bringing up an inexperienced group and it’s going to be slow going,” said Deming. “But we’re going to take five boys and girls and go up and do our very best and figure out how we can improve weekly and daily.”