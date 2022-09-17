For the better part of two quarters Friday night, Belgrade was hanging right with its cross-county rival on homecoming. But mistakes proved costly at Jason Green Memorial Field.
An early interception led to a touchdown for Bozeman, and then several bad snaps halted promising first half drives for the Panthers. The end result was a 49-6 Eastern AA loss.
“The momentum could have been a little better at the beginning,” Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter said. “Obviously you don’t want to turn the ball over on your first series, but then we got it back, we were moving the ball. Defense was getting some stops. It was looking the way we wanted it to.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, Diego Casas was picked off on Belgrade’s third offensive play of the game. A pass intended for Ryen Sanders was batted into air down field and intercepted by Brady Casagranda. It was the start of a big night for Casagranda, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns en route to gaining a game-high 82 yards on 16 carries.
Following the turnover, and starting at the Belgrade 20, the Hawks needed just three plays to score. Casagranda capped the quick strike on a 6-yard run and Rocco Lencioni booted in the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
On Belgrade’s ensuing possession, Casas ripped off a 43-yard run on a third down keeper to move the ball to the Hawk’s 25. But the drive stalled after back-to-back bad snaps in the shotgun by center Logan Darr in which the Panthers lost 17 yards and were forced to punt.
Another faulty snapped cost Belgrade early in the second quarter after a 20-yard run by Tre Randle had moved the ball to Bozeman’s 32. A 12-yard loss eventually led to a fourth down punt.
“This young team, they play their heart out every week, but they’re still making some of the same mistakes that young players make,” said Hunter.
While Belgrade forced a punt on Bozeman’s ensuing possession, the Hawks finally got their offense going midway through the second quarter. Casagranda capped an eight-play drive with a 4-yard run to make it 14-0.
It was the first of three touchdowns Bozeman (2-2, 2-0 Eastern AA) scored over the final 5:41 of the first half. Lencioni made a great diving catch in the end zone for a 22-yard score from Kellen Harrison to make it 21-0 with 2:51 left in the half, and then the duo hooked up for a 10-yard score with just 9 seconds remaining.
Jake Cassagranda, who started the game at quarterback, threw an 11-yard TD pass to Harrison in the third quarter. Jake Casagranda completed 6 of 13 passes for 93 yards, while Harrison was 6 of 8 for 91 yards.
“Casagranda, him and his receivers have been together (for a long time), you can just tell with the way they’re in sync,” said Hunter. “But again our guys are doing everything they can … we’ve seen good quarterback and receiver crews one, two, three, four games in a row.”
Connor Nye scored on a 9-yard run with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter to stretch Bozeman’s lead to 42-0, and then Kash Embry capped the scoring on a 4-yard run with 50 seconds remaining.
Belgrade scored its only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on an electrifying run by Randle. The senior spun out of two tackles and then raced down the left sideline for a 70-yard score.
“Just like last week, got a touchdown right at the end of it. Same thing this week and get a touchdown at the end of it,” said Hunter. “They are still wanting it down to the end. These kids are playing hard.”
Belgrade (0-4, 0-2 Eastern AA) is back in action Sept. 23 hosting Billings West.
Bozeman 49, Belgrade 6
Bozeman 7 21 14 7 - 49
Belgrade 0 0 0 6 - 6
Boz - Brady Casagranda 6 run (Rocco Lencioni kick)
Boz - Casagranda 4 run (Lencioni kick)
Boz - Lencioni 21 pass from Kellen Harrison (Lencioni kick)
Boz - Lencioni 10 pass from Kellen Harrison (Lencioni kick)
Boz - Harrison 11 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)
Boz - Connor Nye 9 run (Lencioni kick)
Bel - Tre Randle 70 run (kick failed)
Boz - Kash Embry 4 run (Warner LeFaber kick)