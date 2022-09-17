Beau Kastner

Belgrade’s Beau Kastner slips the tackle of Bozeman’s Quaid Ash on this first half run Friday night at Jason Green Memorial Field.

 Dan Chesnet

For the better part of two quarters Friday night, Belgrade was hanging right with its cross-county rival on homecoming. But mistakes proved costly at Jason Green Memorial Field.

An early interception led to a touchdown for Bozeman, and then several bad snaps halted promising first half drives for the Panthers. The end result was a 49-6 Eastern AA loss.

Asher Feddes

Belgrade linebacker Asher Feddes tackles Bozeman’s Brady Casagranda Friday night at Jason Green Memorial Field.
Diego Casas

Belgrade quarterback Diego Casas runs with the ball Friday night against Bozeman at Jason Green Memorial Field.

