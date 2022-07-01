The Belgrade School Board gave its stamp of approval recently to replace the aging visitor bleachers at Belgrade Memorial Stadium, and demolition began last month.
Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson said the new aluminum structure will accommodate about 750 fans and cost roughly $400,000. He expects construction to be complete by the football team’s home opener Sept. 16.
The old wooden bleachers were supported by metal framing and had a small coach’s box at the top. But Robinson said that many of the boards were unsafe and that a small child could have fallen through one of larger holes.
“Obviously you can see they’re very old. Looks like a shop class made them in the 80’s,” he said. “Cracked structure, it just wasn’t suitable for, especially, double A crowds.”
Robinson had hoped to retain the coach’s box and reuse it with the new stands. That proved not to be an option, however, so he was forced to make some concessions.
“I was going to re-use that, but they said that they have to have a new one that fits it more structurally sound,” Robinson said. “So in order to get my coach’s box and stay within the parameters that the board approved for finances, I had to get rid of 250 seats.”
The stands will be offset from the 50-yard line to the east. But, Robinson added, it leaves room to add addition seating down the road.
“It’s going to give me room to put up another set some day when we have more money,” he said. “The reason why I chose this (east) side is because that’s where our shot put disc is and if we’d gone over we’d have to re-do that.”
The track team uses the area behind the visitor stands for its shot put and javelin events. With a larger structure encroaching into the area, the javelin may be moved to the practice football field adjacent to the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“We’ve already talked with (track coach) Scott (Palmer),” said Robinson. “We just might throw from that corner (southwest end), from that grass area. So discus and javelin will kind of intersect, but they’ll never touch each other. So that’s a possibility.”
The new stands will be 15 rows high and have storage space underneath for both football and track. A multi-use structure capable of storing football and track equipment was essential, Robinson said.
Once the stands have been installed, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility will need to be addressed. Currently, there is no sidewalk to the north side of the stadium for visiting fans.
Belgrade to play Glacier at Bobcat Stadium
Belgrade’s football team will kick off the 2022 season hosting Glacier at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University.
In order to offset the cost of renting out the stadium for the game, Robinson said the team will raise money working a concert by country music star Kenny Chesney July 9.
“They’re doing parking,” Robinson said. “And they’re raising money to offset the cost of using Bobcat Stadium. So our opening game is going to be there.”
The contest is slated for Aug. 26 and is one of four home games. The Panthers also host Bozeman Sept. 16, Billings West Sept. 23, and Billings Skyview Oct. 14.
In addition, Belgrade will have a new look this year. The team will wear an all black chrome helmet with a green chrome Panther logo on one side and the player’s number on the other.
With a new head coach in Steven Hunter, Robinson noted the new helmet is part of changing the culture of the program, which has won just 2 games over the past three years since joining Class AA.
“It’s meant to look different. It’s meant to have a new culture,” he said.