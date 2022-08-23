Luke Crooks

Belgrade's Luke Crooks kicks the ball during Belgrade's Green-White scrimmage Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

 Dan Chesnet

With three head coaches in as many years, Dr. Robert Lemley had one primary goal in mind when he took the reins of the Belgrade boys soccer team in 2021. He wanted to provide stability to the program.

Lemley can check that off the list as the Panthers made big strides a year ago in their third season as a Class AA program. Belgrade finished with a 4-8-3 record — the four wins is the most since joining AA — and was very competitive in a postseason loss to Gallatin.

Laryssa Matter

Belgrade keeper Laryssa Matter throws the ball into play after making a save during the team's Green-White scrimmage Saturday.

