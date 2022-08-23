With three head coaches in as many years, Dr. Robert Lemley had one primary goal in mind when he took the reins of the Belgrade boys soccer team in 2021. He wanted to provide stability to the program.
Lemley can check that off the list as the Panthers made big strides a year ago in their third season as a Class AA program. Belgrade finished with a 4-8-3 record — the four wins is the most since joining AA — and was very competitive in a postseason loss to Gallatin.
With nine returning seniors on a veteran squad, including last year’s second-leading scorer and the starting keeper, Lemley is excited about his team’s potential.
“The expectations run high,” he said. “Some of the other schools have lost a lot of seniors, we had the most gain of seniors coming in and some pretty strong juniors too. So I think we’re going to be a pretty formidable force this fall season.”
Belgrade did lose last year’s leading scorer, Will Mauritsen. He tallied 12 goals and had two assists en route to earning all-conference honors.
But the Panthers return Noah Russell, who ranked second on the team in goals with eight and 10 assists. He earned All-State accolades in the Eastern AA, but might miss the team’s season opener Aug. 25 at Bozeman.
“He got some appendicitis two weeks ago and is still pretty out of commission,” Lemley said. “So it might be a couple weeks until he gets back to full speed.”
Also returning for Belgrade is Michael Hecock, who earned honorable mention honors last year as a centerback.
“As a junior, his strength and leadership in the back line is going to make a pretty strong defense for our team,” said Lemley.
Lemley added that senior Gavin Snajdr had an “outstanding” try-out and will step into the void left by Mauritsen, and that junior Eli Collins has stepped into an attacking role.
Lemley also noted the effort of junior Wilson Goodhue.
“Wilson Goodhue is on fire,” he said. “He’ll be playing a center holding mid, center attacking mid, and his finesse on the ball is just graceful. He’s a ballerina on the soccer pitch.”
Another key returner is Shay Schoolcraft. The senior keeper helped Belgrade post three shutouts last year and hold teams to fewer than two goals six times.
But, Belgrade did give up several late goals in games that proved costly in finishing sixth in the conference standings.
“We have a little more wisdom than we did last year on how to close out tight games,” said Lemley. “Last season we lost three games in the last five minutes and it cost us pretty dearly in terms of rankings in the conference. Had we not had lost those three games we would have gotten third in the conference. So we got experience and really good senior leadership that will help see us through.”
Lemley has two new assistant coaches this fall, and noted it’s been a smooth start to the season thus far.
“Last year it was important to establish a culture of excellence of soccer with the program after having a little bit of instability in the last three years prior,” he said. “So we spent the tryout hammering our culture and pursuit of excellence to win, lose or draw. The incoming seniors have embraced our culture and our philosophy and the brotherhood that we have right now is extremely strong.”
Randall takes over helm of Belgrade girls soccer
Following three years at the helm, and five prior as an assistant for the program, Carl Bridwell stepped down as the head coach of Belgrade’s girls soccer team last November.
Finding his successor proved difficult, however, as the coaching vacancy remained open for more than six months. But Todd Randall was finally hired in early June and is very familiar with the team.
Randall served as the goalie coach for both the boys and girls programs the past two years, and will try to turnaround a girls team that has struggled since moving up to Class AA.
Belgrade has won just five matches over the past three years and finished 2-13-0 a year ago. But there is renewed optimism this fall as the team seeks to be competitive in the challenging Eastern AA conference.
“I think we can definitely create a couple shocks,” Randall said. “But we definitely have a goal to make it to at least the second round of playoffs.”
Just under 35 athletes showed up for try-outs, and Randall has kept 16 for the varsity. That includes returning seniors Maggie Lappe, Emilee Monsivais, Abbie Morin and Allie Sprague.
Lappe led the team in scoring a year ago with three goals.
A key returning junior is Karli Aitchison, while returning sophomores with varsity experience include Maddi McDunn and Beka Vidmar.
“We’re still kind of working on our system,” said Randall. “Maggie, Abbie, and Karli will be forwards. Emilee and Maddi are going to be defenders, Beka is a midfielder, so those ones are pretty close to being set.”
Moving up from the junior varsity are junior Clara Yager, and sophomores Amari Meuchel, Laryssa Matter and Abbie Weber. After rotating in goal for the JV, Randall said that Matter will be the varsity’s starting keeper.
Matter will have big shoes to fill with the departure of Mackenzie Turner. She set a state record for saves as a sophomore and earned all-conference honors a year ago.
“It’s definitely a loss. She was definitely solid back there,” said Randall. “But Laryssa and (freshman) Gracie (Thackary) are both showing tons of promise and good fundamental work from the both of them, and good stopping ability from them as well.”
The Panthers lost seven seniors from a year ago, including Grace Garvert, Anne Cheney, and Fiona Collins. Cheney earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a defenseman.
With those three gone, defense has been a priority at practice as well as producing goals.
“Defense is always a huge focus, but honestly we need to score goals too,” said Randall. “To win games we got to score, so actually offensively the focus is scoring.”
Belgrade scored just nine goals last year and was shut out nine times. In addition to Lappe, McDunn and Morin are the only other players returning who scored a goal a year ago.
“I see Maggie, Abbie and Karli leading for sure in that scoring role,” said Randall.
Belgrade opens the season Aug. 25 at Bozeman, and then hosts Gallatin Aug. 27. Gallatin is last year’s state runner up.