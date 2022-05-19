Shaylis Olser belted a two-run homer and added a double Thursday as Belgrade routed Gallatin in its final home game of the season.
Osler’s home run, which she drove through a stiff wind over the center field fence, gave the Panthers an early 3-0 lead en route to a 19-1 Eastern AA victory. She was among five seniors honored prior to the contest on senior-parent day.
“I think she’s one of the most terrifying hitters in the state. I hate throwing BP to her, I’ll tell you that,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “She hits the ball hard and she just has a presence in the box, and she’s been that way since her freshman year. Really happy for her to hit a missile out of here.”
While the senior class took center stage on a cold and blustery evening, it was also an important win for the team. The Panthers still have a chance at earning the No. 3 seed from the east going into next week’s state tournament, but can't afford a slip up over their final two games of the regular season.
“You want to celebrate your five seniors. They’ve put in a lot of time, commitment and dedication the last four years in this program. They’ve been through a lot with the Covid year and the jump to double A,” said Roberts. “They’ve been through a lot and they’ve just been great program kids, so we celebrated those kids but at the same time we still had a softball game to win.”
Olser’s home run, her fourth of the season, set the tone early and the offense finished with 18 hits. Belgrade led 6-1 after the second inning and then erupted for 13 runs in the third, which included a two-run double by Osler.
Arin Eaton allowed just two hits and struck out six in three-plus innings of work, while Olivia Mills surrendered just one hit and struck out five in relief. Eaton was also 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs.
With an 18-run lead Roberts began pulling his seniors — Tycelee Bowler, Abbi Maddock, Randi Widdicombe, Eaton and Osler — out of the contest during the fourth and fifth innings to give the hometown crowd the opportunity to applaud the players.
“I think it was great to be in a position to do that and I think it’s cool to be able to recognize each girl individually coming off. Especially with the relationship between (assistant coach) Steve (Eaton) and Arin, father-daughter, and then Tara and her sister Shaylis,” said Roberts. “It was a cool opportunity, I’m glad it went well.”
Belgrade (14-6, 8-5 Eastern AA) wraps up the regular season Saturday at Bozeman.
Belgrade 19, Gallatin 1
Gallatin 01 0 00 - 1 3 9
Belgrade 32(13) 0x - 19 18 0
Olivia Klemman, Addy Bleike (3), Rianna Ashcraft (3), Klemman (4) and Kelly Coon. Arin Eaton, Olivia Mills (4) and Shaylis Osler, Khloey Robinson (4).
GALLATIN (2-16) - Parker Stevens 0-2, Abby Ryles 0-1, Rosalie Elder 0-1, Coon 0-2, Bleike 0-2, Braxton Gray 0-2, Klemman 1-2, Makyah Albrecht 2-2, Maddi Coleman 0-2, Kylie Duneman 0-2.
BELGRADE (14-6) - Tayler Thomas 2-4, Eaton 3-3, Robinson 1-4, S. Osler 2-4 (2B, HR), Tycelee Bowler 2-3, Julia Blossom 0-1, Brooklyn Ragland 2-3, Randi Widdicombe 2-3, Abbi Maddock 2-3, Abbie Morin 2-3.