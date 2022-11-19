Belgrade Volleyball

Belgrade's players celebrate after defeating Billings Senior on Oct. 20. Billings Senior was ranked No. 1 in the state at the time and went on to win the Class AA state championship.

 Dan Chesnet

Following a historic season for Belgrade’s volleyball team, three members received postseason accolades.

Senior Olivia Wegner and juniors Josie Blazina and Jenna Garvert were honored for their effort in the Eastern AA conference. The trio helped the Panthers post the first-ever winning season in Class AA, and finish one victory shy of reaching the state tournament.

