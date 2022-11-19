Following a historic season for Belgrade’s volleyball team, three members received postseason accolades.
Senior Olivia Wegner and juniors Josie Blazina and Jenna Garvert were honored for their effort in the Eastern AA conference. The trio helped the Panthers post the first-ever winning season in Class AA, and finish one victory shy of reaching the state tournament.
Wegner earned 2nd Team All-State honors as a libero as well as 2nd Team All-Conference honors in the Eastern AA. A four-year member of the varsity, she led the state with 5.98 digs per set during the regular season and posted a season high 39 digs in a victory against Billings Skyview.
“Liv worked incredibly hard to earn the libero position this year, and her hard work paid off. She consistently had the highest Eastern AA dig stats throughout the season, and is a wildly determined student-athlete,” third-year Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy said. “She gives 110 percent effort every single time she steps onto the court, whether it’s for a workout, a practice or a match.
“She is a vocal team leader who commands the court, lifts up those around her and holds her teammates to a higher standard. We are so thankful that we got to watch her grow and blossom over these past three seasons.”
Blazina was a 2nd Team All-Conference selection at outside hitter. She ranked in the top 10 in the state with 2.86 kills per set, and had a season high 17 kills in divisional victory against Billings Skyview.
“Josie is a force to be reckoned with on the court. She has such a strong drive to lead her team to success, and accomplished that time and time again for us this season,” said Murphy. “She is an offensive threat; her teammates know that they can depend on her to put the ball away when it matters the most. You can see Josie’s love of the sport shining through in every single play, and we love the passion that she brings to our program.”
Garvert became the Panthers’ fulltime setter midway through the season and earned Honorable Mention All-Conference honors.
“Jenna is an exceptional team leader, leading with calm, confident energy,” said Murphy. “She is so smart with the ball and does a phenomenal job running offensive schemes for her teammates. She is immensely coachable and has a huge desire for continued growth both for herself and for her team. She is motivated, driven and inspiring, and we are so proud of her growth this season.”
Belgrade finished the season with a 15-12 record. It’s the program’s first winning campaign since 2018 — the last season in Class A.
Belgrade posted its most conference victories (5) since moving to AA, which includes a five-set win against eventual state champion Billings Senior, and the first-ever postseason win at the divisional tournament.
CLASS AA
First Team All-State
Austin Long, Billings West, Jr, L; Avarey Stuff, Great Falls CMR, Sr, L; Leela Ormsby, Billings Senior, Soph, M; Sydney Pierce, Billings West, Jr, M; Camille Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate, Sr, OH; Ella Cochran, Great Falls CMR, Sr, OH; Karsen Breeding, Gallatin, OH; Sidney Streiff, Billings West, Jr, OH; Addie Allen, Billings West, Jr, S; Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior, Sr, S.
Second Team All-State
Maddie Frazier, Glacier, Sr, L; Olivia Wegner, Belgrade, Sr, L; Lauren Heuiser, Helena, Sr, M; Lexi Thornton, Great Falls CMR, Sr, M; Carissa Stratman, Bozeman, Sr, OH; Kourtney Grossman, Billings West, Jr, OH; Piper Jette, Billings Senior, Jr; OH; AJ Hanninen, Missoula Sentinel, Sr, S; Kim Feller, Helena, Sr, S; Norah Allen, Great Falls CMR, Sr, S.
Player of the Year
Eastern AA - Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior, Sr, S.
Western AA - Camille Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate, Sr, OH.
EASTERN AA
First Team All-Conference
Austin Long, Billings West, Jr, L; Avarey Stuff, Great Falls CMR, Sr, L; Leela Ormsby, Billings Senior, Soph, M; Sydney Pierce, Billings West, Jr, M, OH; Ella Cochran, Great Falls CMR, Sr, OH; Karsen Breeding, Gallatin, OH; Kourtney Grossman, Billings West, 11, OH; Pipe Jette, Billings Senior, Jr, OH; Sidney Streiff, Billings West, Jr, OH; Addie Allen, Billings West, Jr, S; Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior, Sr, S.
Second Team All-Conference
Olivia Wegner, Belgrade, Sr, L; Cadence Lundgren, Gallatin, Soph, M; Halle Haber, Billings West, Jr, M; Lexi Thornton, Great Falls CMR, Sr, M; Maddie Swanson, Billings Senior, Jr, M; Izzy Ping, Billings Senior, Jr, OH; Josie Blazina, Belgrade, Jr, OH; Norah Allen, Great Falls CMR, Sr, S.
Honorable Mention
Jaeli Jenkins, Gallatin, Sr, L; Tayler Ketchum, Billings Skyview, Jr, L; Taylor Speake, Gallatin, Soph, L; Bria Isley Bozeman, Jr, OH; Ella Kincaid, Billings Senior, Sr, OH; Addie Swanson, Gallatin, Jr, S; Clara Fox, Bozeman, Sr, S; Jenna Garvert, Belgrade, Jr, S.