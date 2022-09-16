After the match Thursday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center, Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy was visibly frustrated following a three-set loss to the defending state Class AA champions.
“We forgot how to work together as a team,” Murphy said.
The Panthers scored the first four points of the match and then struggled the rest of the way with errors and what Murphy perceived as a lack of confidence among teammates. The result was a 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 Eastern AA defeat to Great Falls CMR.
“They were working as six individuals on the court instead of working as a team, and the communication broke down, and the trust broke down, and the attitudes broke down,” Murphy said. “It’s hard to play a volleyball game when you don’t trust the people around you and don’t believe in them.”
The match started off well with Olivia Wegner serving up four straight points, which included a kill by Adrina Carrillo. But the Rustlers quickly tied the first set at 4-all and then pulled away after Ellie Burger had tied it at 10-all on a kill.
From that point on, the Panthers struggled to sustain an offensive attack, and frustration took over.
“The loss of belief started with themselves. They stopped believing in themselves and started questioning what they were doing, and that made the people next to them question them as well,” said Murphy. “So it wasn’t even actual skills that broke down, it was the mental game that broke down and the points of the game followed suit.”
Belgrade (5-4, 0-3 Eastern AA) took a 2-1 lead in the second set on a kill by Josie Blazina. But the Rustlers responded with a 10-1 run en route to victory.
The Panthers never led in the third set and trailed by as many as 12 points, 23-11, following an ace by Great Falls CMR’s Becca Sherman.
The Rustlers (8-1, 2-1 Eastern AA) were led by Ella Cochran, who finished with a match-high 14 kills and 12 digs. Abby Carpenter and Sophie Madsen combined for eight of the team’s nine blocks, and Sherman had four aces.
“They have a really solid block, which shut our hitters down pretty quickly and then they got frustrated and stopped swinging as aggressively as they could have,” said Murphy. “A couple of their hitters are really good at just swinging right over our block, and so it’s hard to defend when you don’t have a block up there to stop it.”
Blazina led Belgrade with 11 kills and 10 digs, while Burger and Carrillo each had three kills. Wegner added 19 digs and Jenna Garvert dished out 13 assists.
“If we showed up with our potential we could absolutely battle with them, but we had a funky head game tonight and it was not our night,” said Murphy.
Belgrade is back in action Saturday at Great Falls.
Great Falls CMR def. Belgrade 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.
GREAT FALLS CMR (8-1) - Kills: 33 (Ella Cochran 14). Digs: 55 (Avery Stuff 18, Cochran 12). Blocks: 9 (Abby Carpenter 4, Sophie Madsen 4). Aces: 9 (Becca Sherman 4). Assists: 29 (Norah Allen 25.
BELGRADE (5-4) - Kills: n/a (Josie Blazina 11). Digs: n/a (Olivia Wegner 19, Blazina 10). Blocks: n/a. Aces: n/a (Sierra Mattson 3). Assists: n/a (Jenna Garvert 13, Kylee Campbell 6).