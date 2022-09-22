After the match Thursday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center, Belgrade head coach Britt Murphy was visibly frustrated following a three-set loss to the defending state Class AA champions.
“We forgot how to work together as a team,” Murphy said.
The Panthers scored the first four points of the match and then struggled the rest of the way with errors and what Murphy perceived as a lack of confidence among teammates. The result was a 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 Eastern AA defeat to Great Falls CMR.
“They were working as six individuals on the court instead of working as a team, and the communication broke down, and the trust broke down, and the attitudes broke down,” Murphy said. “It’s hard to play a volleyball game when you don’t trust the people around you and don’t believe in them.”
The match started off well with Olivia Wegner serving up four straight points, which included a kill by Adrina Carrillo. But the Rustlers quickly tied the first set at 4-all and then pulled away after Ellie Burger had tied it at 10-all on a kill.
From that point on, the Panthers struggled to sustain an offensive attack, and frustration took over.
“The loss of belief started with themselves. They stopped believing in themselves and started questioning what they were doing, and that made the people next to them question them as well,” said Murphy. “So it wasn’t even actual skills that broke down, it was the mental game that broke down and the points of the game followed suit.”
Belgrade took a 2-1 lead in the second set on a kill by Josie Blazina. But the Rustlers responded with a 10-1 run en route to victory.
The Panthers never led in the third set and trailed by as many as 12 points, 23-11, following an ace by Great Falls CMR’s Becca Sherman.
The Rustlers were led by Ella Cochran, who finished with a match-high 14 kills and 12 digs. Abby Carpenter and Sophie Madsen combined for eight of the team’s nine blocks, and Sherman had four aces.
“They have a really solid block, which shut our hitters down pretty quickly and then they got frustrated and stopped swinging as aggressively as they could have,” said Murphy. “A couple of their hitters are really good at just swinging right over our block, and so it’s hard to defend when you don’t have a block up there to stop it.”
Blazina led Belgrade with 11 kills and 10 digs, while Burger and Carrillo each had three kills. Wegner added 19 digs and Jenna Garvert dished out 13 assists.
Panthers snap skid in Great Falls
Belgrade snapped its three-match losing streak with a conference sweep on the road Saturday.
Led by Blazina and Adrina Carrillo, who combined for 19 kills, the Panthers defeated Great Falls 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 in an Eastern AA match. It’s the first league win of the season for the team.
“Our team got their chemistry back today,” Murphy said. “They were effectively communicating and trusting each other, which allowed them to relax and more easily find the holes on the court.”
Blazina tallied a team-high 12 kills and two aces to lead the attack, while Carrillo had seven kills. Wegner finished with 19 digs and Sierra Mattson had 15, while Kylee Campbell and Garvert combined to dish out 26 assists.
“Great Falls’ scrappy defense kept our girls on their toes, but we were able to work together to keep the ball in play and put it away,” said Murphy. “I am extremely proud of these girls for working as one.”
Belgrade (6-4,1-3 Eastern AA) is back in action Sept. 22 at Billings Senior.