Led by an avalanche of goals from Will Mauritsen, Belgrade’s soccer team began the season Saturday with a rout in Great Falls.
Mauritsen scored the first five goals of the contest, which was as many goals as the senior has scored the previous three years, to lead the Panthers to a 7-0 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls CMR.
“We knew we had a strong team and it was kind of slow in the initial start, but Will Mauritsen really opened up the flood gates with the run on goals,” Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley said. “Which really just increased morale and just kept us playing good soccer for the rest of the game.”
Noah Russell added a goal before halftime and then Sam Waller capped the scoring in the second half.
“We were up 6-0 at the half. But it did expose some deficiencies that we needed to work on,” Dr. Lemley said. “We were able to apply some of that work in the second half.”
The defense pitched a shutout led by keeper Shay Schoolcraft. The junior made saves on PK’s in the first and second half.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday with its home opener against Great Falls.
“We know our games only get more difficult from here on out. So there’s a lot more preparation we need to do,” said Dr. Lemley.
Belgrade girls shut out CMR
Maggie Lappe and Peyton Robertson each scored first half goals Saturday as Belgrade began the season with an Eastern AA victory in Great Falls.
The Panthers scored twice within the first 25 minutes of the match and then held firm from there in a 2-0 win against Great Falls CMR.
Lappe got things started around the 10th minute after receiving a cross from Karli Aitchison. She wound up scoring on a wide-open net.
“It was really actually just kind of a nice surprise for all of us,” Belgrade head coach Carl Bridwell said of the early goal. “Not in the sense of not expecting it, but more of just knowing that 11 versus 11 we can have the results we want.”
The second goal was produced following a build up in the back line. Grace Garvert played the ball into space and then Robertson scored on shot from about 30 yards out.
“It just looped away from the keeper and kept curling with the wind and probably the sun (was) in the goal keeper’s face,” said Bridwell. “And then it was 2-0.”
While the Panthers were missing Sarah Tadvik defensively, Bridwell noted that fellow senior Anne Cheney filled the void.
“Annie Cheney was the substitute, her replacement at centerback, and she was a rock,” said Bridwell. “Her and (keeper) Mackenzie Turner just really kept our other two defenders, Maddie McDunn and Emilee Monsa, connected and strong. They repelled pretty much everything with relative ease.”
Boys
Belgrade 7, Great Falls CMR 0
Belgrade 6 1 - 7
Great Falls CMR 0 0 - 0
Bel - Will Mauritsen
Bel - Will Mauritsen
Bel - Will Mauritsen
Bel - Will Mauritsen
Bel - Will Mauritsen
Bel - Noah Russell
Bel - Sam Waller
Stats not provided.
Girls
Belgrade 2, Great Falls CMR 0
Belgrade 2 0 - 2
Great Falls CMR 0 0 - 0
Bel - Maggie Lappe (Karli Aitchison), n/a
Bel - Peyton Robertson (Grace Garvert), 25th
Stats not provided.