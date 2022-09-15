After spending the first two weeks of the season competing in non-conference matches on the road, Belgrade made its home debut Thursday night.

But struggles in serve-receive and some mental mistakes proved costly in the Panthers’ Eastern AA opener against Bozeman. Belgrade got off to a hot start, but the Hawks rallied to win the first set 25-20 before hanging on to win the next two 25-23, 25-19.

