...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Flathead,
Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln,
Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, and
Silver Bow counties in effect until 10AM MDT 9/15/2022 This alert
will be updated again at 10AM MDT 9/15/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Missoula, Libby,
Thompson Falls, Frenchtown are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley, Butte,
Dillon, Bozeman, Helena are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Broadus are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Belgrade’s Olivia Wegner (3)and Ellie Burger (24) team up for a block on Bozeman’s Kacelyn Kinney Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
After spending the first two weeks of the season competing in non-conference matches on the road, Belgrade made its home debut Thursday night.
But struggles in serve-receive and some mental mistakes proved costly in the Panthers’ Eastern AA opener against Bozeman. Belgrade got off to a hot start, but the Hawks rallied to win the first set 25-20 before hanging on to win the next two 25-23, 25-19.
“We were very strong mentally going into it and the second that they started to get a run on us the girls started questioning everything,” Panthers head coach Britt Murphy said. “Questioning themselves, questioning the set calls, questioning what was going on on the other side of the court, and the questioning led to hesitation which led to dropped balls.”
Bozeman improved to 7-0 (6-0 Eastern AA), but had its hands full against a scrappy Panthers squad. Belgrade tallied more kills and digs in the contest, but again, mistakes thwarted a winning effort.
“Belgrade is scrappy, they have great energy, they’re a tough opponent,” Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson said.
The Panthers controlled the early part of the first set and led by as many as three on several occasions. But after Bozeman rallied to tie the score at 14, momentum shifted.
A 5-1 run, capped by a kill from Carissa Stratman, put the Hawks in front for good. Kacelyn Kinney capped the set with a kill.
The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set and stretched it to as many as eight. But Belgrade charged back to tie the game at 23 following an ace by Kylee Campbell and then an error by Bozeman.
Belgrade’s rally quickly stalled, however, as a hitting error and then a passing error allowed the Hawks hang on for the win.
The third set had a similar start as the Hawks jumped out to a 10-3 lead. A 6-1 run, capped by a kill from Adrina Carrillo, drew Belgrade within a point, 17-16.
But that’s where the Panthers’ rally stalled as Bozeman got back on track with a kill from Stratman and capped the set on an 8-3 run.
“I think it was a little bit of a roller coaster today as far as emotion and that’s OK, it’s the beginning of the season,” said Anderson. “First conference match, I think there was some nerves going, something that I haven’t really seen from them.”
Murphy credited her team for displaying a lot of grit in the second and third set rallies.
“There was a lot of really great stuff that happened on the court. Our defense was awesome, we were putting the ball away,” she said. “Our serve-receive needs some work, we need to work on the mental game and the strength there, the confidence.”
Bria Isley led the Hawks with eight kills, while Stratman added six kills, three blocks and a pair of aces.
Belgrade was led by Josie Blazina, who tallied a match-high 12 kills and nine digs. Carrillo added 10 kills and 10 digs, while libero Chloe Conatser had 14 digs.
Panthers rally, but fall to Gallatin
After losing the first two sets Saturday afternoon, Belgrade nearly pulled off a big comeback against Gallatin in an Eastern AA match.
The Raptors had won the first two sets 25-16, 25-17 before Belgrade bounced back to win the next two 25-20, 25-21. In the decisive fifth set, Gallatin outlasted the Panthers 15-10.
“Gallatin’s scrappy defense kept us on our toes and challenged our hitters to be smart with the ball instead of just swinging away,” said Murphy. “We struggled with our mental game in the first two sets, but these girls showed their fighting spirit and perseverance by coming out fighting in the last three sets. The more we work on our grit, the further we’ll go.”
Blazina led the charge for the Panthers with a team-high 12 kills and four digs. Nora Elliot, a freshman middle hitter, had eight kills, seven digs and 2.5 blocks.
Gallatin was led by Karsen Breeding, who tallied a match-high 14 kills.
Belgrade (5-3, 0-3 Eastern AA) is back in action Sept. 15 hosting defending state champion Great Falls CMR.