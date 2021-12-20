Belgrade’s swim teams competed in a pair of meets over the weekend in Great Falls, and head coach Caty Flikkema was pleased with what she saw from her athletes.
Friday’s meet was a regular meet lineup, Flikkema said, followed by a relay only event on Saturday. Belgrade’s boys placed fourth out of seven teams Friday, while the girls were sixth out of eight.
Just four girls competed in the meet for the Panthers with Brianne Flikkema earning the team’s highest placing after finishing third in the 100 fly with a time of 1:11.91. She was also fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.57.
Jayden Lillyquist dropped time in the 50 freestyle (3 seconds) and 100 freestyle (6 seconds) from the team’s season opener in Butte.
“We had some good swims out of those four girls, especially considering that three of those four have only been swimming for three weeks,” said coach Flikkema.
There were 11 boys who competed for Belgrade and Kody Jensen tied for second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.92 and was third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.69.
Troy Kendal posted a time of 56.19 to place third in the 100 freestyle and was fourth in the IM with a time of 2:26.16. Mario Vanni dropped 10 seconds off his time in the 100 freestyle.
“Saturday’s meet was a fun meet consisting of all relays. Most of the relays we did were ones that we don’t do in normal competition,” said coach Flikkema. “It was a fun way to get the kids swimming and put them in events that they don’t normally swim.
“My focus for the meet was not on putting the kids in events that I thought they would do the best in but more putting them in events that they might not get to normally swim. I did this for a couple reasons. The first is that sometimes it’s good to get away from your best events, it takes the pressure off and many times brings the fun back into racing.
“Second, it helps to develop the kids and hopefully leads to more well rounded swimmers, as both the athletes and I can pigeonhole the kids into specific events due to the short season and limited event schedule, so this is their chance to explore other strokes in a race format.”
Flikkema added that swimmers continued to drop times Saturday as the boys tied for 9th. The girls didn’t fare quite as well in the team standings competing against much larger teams.
“While the final places were not very high I was very proud of all the swimmers for stepping out of their comfort zones and swimming strokes they aren’t as familiar with and just learning how to have fun with the sport,” said coach Flikkema.
Following the holiday break Belgrade returns to action Jan. 7 with a meet at Bozeman.
“We will have three more weeks of practice under our belt which doubles the amount of time the majority of our kids have been swimming,” said coach Flikkema. “We will spend the next three weeks working on specific technique aspects to help our swims become faster and continue training the endurance and speed overall to help the kids to continue improving their times.”