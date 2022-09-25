For three quarters Friday night Belgrade was hanging right with its Eastern AA opponent at Jason Green Memorial Field. The Panthers trailed 23-14 at halftime and by 11 heading into the final frame.
But the Golden Bears erupted for 28 points in the fourth en route to a 53-14 victory. The turning point came early in the final frame when Drew Humphrey returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to open the floodgates.
“Prior to that we were able to get some movement offensively, and defense held their own forcing the Bears to punt,” Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter said. “We again had some issues with bad snaps creating difficult scenarios and allowing points for them.”
Billings West (3-2, 3-0 Eastern AA) took a 14-0 lead on a 23-yard touchdown reception by Humphrey and then a 71-yard run by Malachi Claunch. But Panthers quarterback Diego Casas cut the deficit to seven on a 70-yard run midway through the first quarter.
Casas also scored on a 2-yard run with just 1 second remaining in the first half to draw the Panthers within nine at halftime. The senior finished with 80 yards rushing, threw for 92 yards, and had a reception for 40 yards.
Billings West’s defense scored on a safety in the first quarter and then again in the third. Then the Bears blew the game open in the fourth when Claunch and Kolten Wynia hauled in TD passes following Humphrey’s punt return, and Luke Beiergroshlein scored on a 12-yard run.
Drew McDowell completed 20 of 29 passes for 242 yards and four TD’s for Billings West. Humphrey hauled in seven of those passes for 68 yards.
Belgrade (0-5, 0-3 Eastern AA) finished with 118 yards rushing and 132 passing. Asher Feddes had two receptions for 40 yards, while Beau Kastner had three for 27.
“West has some good players and our guys played with them down to the end,” said Hunter. “No doubt our players are ready to get after it again with Great Falls High next Friday.”
The Panthers travel to Great Falls Sept. 30.
Whitehall pulls away in second half to beat Tigers
After each team scored on its opening possession Friday night, it appeared a shootout was in the making. But Whitehall took a 7-6 lead into halftime en route to defeating Manhattan 24-6 in a Southern B clash.
Whitehall took a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass to begin the game, and then the Tigers countered with a 56-yard strike from George Stenberg to Ethan Venema. The PAT failed, however.
Late in the second quarter, Manhattan’s offense marched inside the 10. But the drive came up empty following three critical penalties, and it remained a one-point game at the break.
“Second half was same kind of story,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “We would be driving down the field and get a penalty that moved us back.”
The Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Southern B) stretched the lead to 14-6 late in the third quarter on a 36-yard run, and then to 21-6 in the fourth on a quarterback sneak. A field goal late in the game capped the scoring.
“We drove up and down the field, matched Whitehall in offensive yards with 242 to their 249, just couldn’t sustain drives to punch it in the end zone,” said Kragt. “We had chances to win that game, but with this young team we just are not disciplined enough right now. Can’t have over 140 yards in penalties and expect to win.”
Manhattan (2-3, 1-2 Southern B) has a bye this Friday and returns to action Oct. 7 hosting Jefferson.
Three Forks falls to Herders
After winning its first two non-conference games of the season, Three Forks lost its third straight conference game Friday night. Big Timber posted a 31-14 Southern B victory.
Reid Woodward and Colter Hayder scored the touchdowns for Three Forks.
No other information was available from this game.
Boxscores
Billings West 53, Belgrade 14
West 16 7 2 28 - 53
Belgrade 7 7 0 0 - 14
BW - Drew Humpphrey 23 pass from Drew McDowell (Jacob Kauwe kick)
BW - Malachi Claunch 71 run (Kauwe kick)
Bel - Diego Casas 71 run (Nick Gawarkiewicz kick)
BW - Safety, Casas tackled in end zone
BW - Kolten Wynia 2 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)
Bel - Casas 2 run (Gawarkiewicz kick)
BW - Safety, Ryder Tolley tackled in end zone
BW - Humphrey 70 punt return (Kauwe kick)
BW - Claunch 36 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)
Wynia 49 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)
Luke Beiergroshslein 12 run (Kauwe kick)
Whitehal 24, Manhattan 6
Manhattan 6 0 0 0 - 6
Whitehall 7 0 7 10 - 24
Scoring plays unavailable.
Big Timber 31, Three Forks 14
Three Forks n/a n/a n/a n/a - 14
Big Timber n/a n/a n/a n/a - 31
Scoring plays unavailable.