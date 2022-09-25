For three quarters Friday night Belgrade was hanging right with its Eastern AA opponent at Jason Green Memorial Field. The Panthers trailed 23-14 at halftime and by 11 heading into the final frame.

But the Golden Bears erupted for 28 points in the fourth en route to a 53-14 victory. The turning point came early in the final frame when Drew Humphrey returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to open the floodgates.

