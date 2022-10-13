Bozeman Swim Center

The Bozeman Swim Center is seen on Sept. 28

 Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The Bozeman Swim Center opened again on Monday after it was closed over four months this summer because of structural concerns.

The city closed the Swim Center in late May after a city inspection found damage to the roof and walls. Officials initially expected the closure to last over six months, but in August the city announced it would reopen on Oct. 1. Ten days later, after a supply chain issue delayed the final repair, the only 50-meter indoor pool in the state officially reopened its doors to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you