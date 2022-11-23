BOZEMAN — Montana State University and Gallatin Valley communities pulled out a win in the 23rd annual Can the Griz food drive, with supporters donating the equivalent of 613,054 pounds of food to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and MSU’s Bounty of the Bridgers food pantry.

Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and the University of Montana to see which school can collect the most donations for its local food bank. The competition is held each year as part of the celebration of the Brawl of the Wild football game between the two rival schools.

