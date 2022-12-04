Grace Aamot

Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot (32) drives past White Sulphur Springs’ Brooke Thorp Saturday in the Memorial Event Center.

 Dan Chesnet

CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian trailed for more than three quarters Saturday in its season opener. But Sam Veltkamp scored the go-ahead bucket with less than a minute remaining and then Eagles held on from there to defeat White Sulphur Springs.

Veltkamp converted a turnover into fastbreak layup to give Christian a 44-43 lead with 51.7 seconds remaining, and then Miranda Wyatt putback her own miss and was fouled with 3.1 seconds to go. The junior made the free throw to seal a 47-43 victory in the Memorial Event Center.

Hadley Bradford

Manhattan Christian freshman Hadley Bradford drives in for a first half score Saturday against White Sulphur Springs in the Memorial Event Center.
Sam Veltkamp

Manhattan Christian’s Sam Veltkamp dribbles toward the basket en route to scoring the go-ahead basket Saturday against White Sulphur Springs in the Memorial Event Center.

