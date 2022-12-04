...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will
be possible this evening.
1 of 3
Manhattan Christian’s Grace Aamot (32) drives past White Sulphur Springs’ Brooke Thorp Saturday in the Memorial Event Center.
CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian trailed for more than three quarters Saturday in its season opener. But Sam Veltkamp scored the go-ahead bucket with less than a minute remaining and then Eagles held on from there to defeat White Sulphur Springs.
Veltkamp converted a turnover into fastbreak layup to give Christian a 44-43 lead with 51.7 seconds remaining, and then Miranda Wyatt putback her own miss and was fouled with 3.1 seconds to go. The junior made the free throw to seal a 47-43 victory in the Memorial Event Center.
Wyatt’s bucket came after the Hornets had missed a shot, and then Christian raced to the other end to set up the scoring opportunity.
“We talk about running the floor all the time and you can keep the game simple if you can beat the other team down the floor at both ends, and those were two examples of that,” Eagles head coach Jeff Bellach said.
Christian competed with just seven players, as did the Hornets, and Bellach noted his team’s conditioning is not there yet after just 11 practices. The Eagles also competed without junior Katelyn Van Kirk, while two freshmen saw their first-ever varsity action.
“We were thin tonight with only seven in uniform and two freshmen subs, and Miranda who didn’t play last year and Sam who missed most of last year. But overall I’m proud of the girls, I’m proud of the way they competed,” said Bellach. “Obviously we made some mistakes and have some things to clean up, but they competed to the end and gave themselves a chance to win and they were able to do it.”
Veltkamp missed almost all of last year following a torn ACL, while Wyatt opted not to play. The duo came up with the two biggest plays of the game.
White Sulphur Springs led 18-17 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime. The trio of Kendra Manger, Natalie Fischer and Kenzie Hereim combined for 41 of the team’s 43 points.
“They’re solid,” said Bellach. “They’ve got those three that have played quite a bit of basketball, so those two gave us some trouble and we tried to make some adjustments on that. I felt like the girls did what they were coached to do for the most part.”
Manger finished with a team-high 17 points, while Fisher had 15.
Christian was led by Ava Bellach, who scored a game-high 20. The senior scored 11 of her points in the second half, including a pair of 3’s in the third quarter.
Grace Aamot and Wyatt also reached double figures with 10 and 11 points, respectively, and Wyatt grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
The Eagles return to action Tuesday hosting Three Forks.