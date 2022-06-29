While the state Class C meet wrapped up in late May, Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken wasn’t quite ready to hang up her spikes.
Thus, the senior returned to the track Saturday in Boise, Idaho and earned three gold medals and a bronze at an AAU Regional Meet.
“I just really like track,” VanDyken said. “I just wanted to keep competing after state. I didn’t want to be done yet.”
The meet served as a qualifier for the AAU Junior Olympics, which will be held July 27-Aug. 6 in Greensboro, N.C. VanDyken is already mentally preparing herself for a trip to the east coast.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people that it’s going to be super humid,” she said.
VanDyken scored 38 individual points at the state meet in leading the Eagles to a runner up team finish. She won the 200 (25.65), 400 (57.49) and triple jump (37-00.50) while setting personal bests in both sprints and a new school record in the 200.
VanDyken also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay, which won in 51.56 seconds, and the 4x400, which placed second. A runner up finish in the 100 (12.73) rounded out a tremendous effort.
In Boise, VanDyken put together a similar effort. She won the 100 (12.83), 200 (26.81), and 400 (1:00.12) and was third in the triple jump with a mark of 35-feet, 9-inches.
“Compared to my state meet they’re not as good, but I haven’t been training as much as I did before state,” VanDyken said. “So that kind of made a difference.”
The meet featured athletes from Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming in addition to Idaho. VanDyken competed in the 17-18-year-old division.
With times and marks not quite where she was in May, VanDyken noted she’ll need to put in some more training prior to the Junior Olympics.
“I think it definitely showed me that I need to keep running and kind of get back in shape for that,” she said. “Get some jumps in and everything.”
While the goal is always to bring home gold from a meet, VanDyken noted she’d also like to set a personal best in the 400. It’s a event in which she’s highly ranked in her division in the country.
“I really want to PR in the 400. I think I’m ranked 20th or something, so it’s good competition,” VanDyken said. “Girls running like 54’s and stuff, so I hope pushes me to PR.”