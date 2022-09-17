On its first possession of the game Friday night, Manhattan was moving the ball against Townsend in a Southern B clash.
But on a crucial third-and-1 Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt noted his quarterback turned the wrong way on a handoff and they failed to convert a first down. The ensuing punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown, and the team never recovered.
Townsend (4-1, 2-0 Southern B) built a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 39-0 victory.
“Townsend played solid all around,” said Kragt. “Defensively they were able to pass it all around the field on us in this game. We struggled to get pressure on the quarterback.”
On Manhattan’s second possession another promising drive was snuffed out on an interception that was returned for a touchdown and a 13-0 Bulldogs lead.
“That's not how you want to start with a young team,” said Kragt.
The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 Southern B) continued to move the ball offensively, but were unable to get into the end zone.
“Offensively we just couldn't get anything going,” said Kragt. “We would put drives together and get in the red zone but couldn't convert. Next week we have to start the game better.”
Manhattan returns to action Sept. 23 at Whitehall.
Wolves score late in home defeat to Whitehall
Tallyn McCauley threw a pair of second half touchdown passes to Dylan Swenson, but it wasn’t enough to lift Three Forks to victory Friday night.
Whitehall built a 21-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-14 Southern B victory. Miles Hoerauf led the charge for the Trojans, throwing three first half TD passes and then running for three in the second half.
Hoerauf had touchdown passes of 60, 4 and 40 yards to Blake Becker, Sage Buus and Parker Wagner, respectively. Then senior then had scoring runs of 5, 40 and 2 yards in the second half.
Three Forks got on the scoreboard when McCauley threw a 20-yard pass to Swenson in the third quarter. The duo hooked up again in the fourth for a 15-yard score.
The Wolves (2-2, 0-2 Southern B) are back in action Sept. 23 at Big Timber.
Boxscores
Whitehall 42, Three Forks 14
Whitehall 13 8 7 14 - 42
Three Forks 0 0 8 6 - 14
Whi - Blake Becker 60 pass from Miles Hoerauf (kick good)
Whi - Sage Buss 4 pass from Hoerauf (kick failed)
Whi - Parker Wagner 40 pass from Hoerauf (conversion good)