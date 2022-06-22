The Gallatin Valley Outlaws failed to earn a victory over the weekend at the Gjerde Memorial Tournament in Lewistown.
The Outlaws finished with an 0-5 record following defeats against Lewistown, 9-8, Bitterroot Bucs, 5-3, Bitterroot Red Sox, 9-1, Havre Northstars, 8-2, and Bittterroot Bucs, 15-12.
Gallatin Valley bounced back win a pair of conference games Tuesday against Dillon.
Big innings by opponents proved costly for the Outlaws during the tournament. Gallatin Valley took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth against Lewistown, but the Redbirds scored seven runs in the frame en route to victory.
The Outlaws gave up five runs in the top of the seventh against the Bitterroot Red Sox and committed four errors in the contest. In their second game against the Bucs, the team allowed an 8-run third.
Offensively, Gallatin Valley averaged eight hits per game during the tournament.
Jake Hill led the charge against Lewistown, finishing 2 for 3 with a double, while Josh Majors was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles in the first game against the Bucs.
Cyrus Richardson hit a double against Havre and in Game 2 against the Bucs, while Lane Chase added a double and was 2 for 4 against Bittterroot and Hill finished 3 for 4.
Tuesday, Gallatin Valley swept Dillon 5-1 and 11-1 in Southern A action. Bo Hays tossed a 3-hitter and struck out seven in the opener.
The Outlaws (20-17) return to action Thursday with a tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
Lewistown 9, Gallatin Valley 8
Gallatin Valley 110 010 5 - 8 8 1
Lewistown 000 071 1 - 9 9 2
Brody Ayers, Mason Engbretson (5), Wyatt Bodenheimer (6) and n/a. Nolan Fry, Justin Maier (7), Luke Clinton (7), Tate Mangold (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-13) - Jake Hill 2-3 (2B), Engbretson 0-1, Bodenheimer 0-0, Brady Jones 1-3, Bo Hays 1-4, Cyrus Richardson 2-3, Ayers 0-0, Josh Majors 1-3, Colten Hayder 1-4, Mayson Shively 0-2, Lane Chase 0-3, Reid Woodward 0-3.
LEWISTOWN - Fry 2-4, Xander Wright 0-3, Trajan Sparks 1-1 (2B), Travis McAlpine 1-3 (2B), Taylor Smith 1-4, Mangold 1-2, Justin Maier 0-4, Holt Brown 1-2, Brody Jenness 1-2 (2B), Andrew Kuhlman 1-4.
Bitterroot 5, Gallatin Valley 3
Gallatin Valley 201 000 0 - 3 8 1
Bitterroot 200 003 x - 5 9 1
Bo Hays, Mayson Shively (4) and n/a. Mason Arlington, Isaac Bates (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-14) - Jake Hill 0-3, Brady Jones 0-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Hays 0-1, Brody Ayers 2-4, Josh Majors 2-4 (2 2B), Colten Hayder 1-2, Garrett Penny 0-2, Shively 1-1, Lane Chase 0-3, Reid Woodward 1-2.
BITTERROOT - Brodie Hinsdale 2-4 (2B), Roy Combs 2-4, Troy Larson 2-4 (2B), Andrew Scully 1-4 (2B), Gabe Philbrick 2-4, Drew Wagner 0-1, Jake Roth 0-3, Deklan Kulaski 0-3, Camden Blair 0-1.
Bitterroot 9, Gallatin Valley 1
Bitterroot 002 020 5 - 9 13 3
Gallatin Valley 100 000 0 - 1 6 4
Brandon Brennaman, Connor Ekin (5) and n/a. Josh Majors, Jake Hill (6) and n/a.
BITTERROOT - Aaron Hickey 1-3, Aaron Springer 2-5 (2B), Sawyer Townsend 2-4, Bridger Huxtable 0-4, Ekin 1-3 (2B), Mason Anderson 1-4, Reese Earp 3-4, Esten Pierce 1-4, Paul Brennaman 2-2 (2B).
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-15) - Logan Vasarella 3-4, Brady Jones 0-4, Broday Ayers 0-4, Bo Hays 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Majors 0-1, Colten Hayder 2-3, Mayson Shively 0-2, Mason Engbretson 0-2, Hill 0-3.
Havre 8, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 000 101 0 - 2 7 3
Havre 310 022 x - 8 13 3
Colten Hayder, Wyatt Bodenheimer (5) and n/a. Brody Nanini and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-16) - Logan Vasarella 1-4, Jake Hill 2-4, Reid Woodward 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-2 (2B), Hayder 0-1, Josh Majors 0-4, Garrett Penny 2-3, Mason Enbretson 0-3, Wyatt Bodenheimer 0-3, Lane Chase 1-3.
HAVRE - Eli Cloninger 1-2, Drake Berreth 1-4, Nanini 2-3 (2 2B), Jevin Jenkins 2-3, Lane Kinsella 1-1, Conner Mckay 1-3, Chason Mader 1-1, Theron Peterson 1-4, Kale Reno 2-3 (2B), Colter Solomon 0-3, Ezra Pyle 1-3.
Bitterroot 15, Gallatin Valley 12
Gallatin Valley 320 012 4 - 12 11 4
Bitterroot 008 124 x - 15 10 3
Logan Vasarella, Mason Engretson (4) and n/a. Trapper Oster, Deklan (3), Kaleb Kkate (6), Brodie Hinsdale (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (18-17) - Colten Hayder 2-3, Jake Hill 3-4, Reid Woodward 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-2 (2B), Logan Vasarella 1-1, Josh Majors 1-3, Garrett Penny 0-4, Lane Chase 2-4 (2B), Wyatt Bodenheimer 0-4, Mason Engbretson 1-3.
BITTERROOT - Brodie Hinsdale 1-3 (3B), Isaac Bates 1-4, Troy Larson 1-4, Andrew Scully 3-4, Gabe Philbrick 0-3, Braelon Bahm 0-1, Drew Wagner 1-2, Jake Roth 1-3, Thomas Reindorf 1-4, Mason Arlington 1-1.
Gallatin Valley 5, Dillon 1
Gallatin Valley 001 013 0 - 5 11 3
Dillon 000 010 0 - 1 3 0
Bo Hays, Marcus Holen (7) and n/a. Damon Skradski and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (19-17) - Holen 1-4, Cyrus Richardson 2-4, Brody Ayers 1-4, Josh Majors 2-4, Colten Hayder 1-3, Brady Jones 0-2, Jake Hill 2-3, Reid Woodward 0-3, Logan Vasarella 2-3.
DILLON - Kale Konen 1-3, Tyler Lagunas 0-2, Conner Vezina 0-3, Dillan Kissik 0-2, Anthony Macias 1-3, Cohen Hartman 0-2, Sawyer Tackett 0-3, Taylor Handlos 0-3, Skradski 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 11, Dillon 1
Gallatin Valley 200 72 - 11 11 2
Dillon 000 01 - 1 3 3
Mayson Shively and n/a. Anthony Macias, Tyler Lagunas (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (20-17) - Marcus Holen 1-2, Cyrus Richardson 2-3 (2B), Bo Hays 2-3, Brody Ayers 0-3, Josh Majors 2-4, Colten Hayder 2-3, Brady Jones 1-2, Lane Chase 1-3 (2B), Jake Hill 0-2.
DILLON - Kale Konen 0-2, Sawyer Tackett 0-2, Conner Vezina 0-2, Dillan Kissik 0-2, Macias 1-2, Lagunas 0-2, Cohen Hartman 0-2, Taylor Handlos 0-2, Andrew Bartlome 1-1 (2B), Damon Skradski 1-1.