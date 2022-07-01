THREE FORKS — Following an impressive tournament championship at Hladky Tournament in Gillette, Wyo. the previous weekend, Gallatin Valley stumbled Thursday in a Southern A showdown against longtime rival Belgrade at Imerys field.
The Bandits never trailed en route to winning the opener 11-3 and then rallied with eight runs in the seventh to post an 11-4 victory in Game 2. Three big offensive innings for Belgrade — two in Game 1 and another in the nightcap — doomed Gallatin Valley.
The Bandits (29-13, 11-1 Southern A) started off strong in Game 1 with five runs in the top of the second followed by an electric six-run fourth inning. The Outlaws were able to log one run each in three consecutive innings, but did not score again after the fourth.
Aidan Kulbeck and Lane Neill played efficiently for the Bandits with each player notching two hits and a double. The Outlaws’ Mayson Shively finished 2 for 2 at the plate, while Brady Jones hit a triple.
Game 2 was tight through the first six innings with the Outlaws taking a 3-1 lead after two. Belgrade tied the game in the top of the fifth and then Gallatin Valley regained a 4-3 lead with run in the bottom half of the frame.
In the seventh, Belgrade erupted for eight runs to cap a sweep. Afterwards, Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson credited his team for battling through adversity.
“It’s something strange about this team. They just never quit,” he said. “So we were running out of innings. I pulled the group together. We had Lane coming up, Kash coming up top of the order, and I just said start with Lane and we’re gonna hit all the way through all nine and that’s what we did.”
The Bandits sent 13 batters to the plate in the frame, which was highlighted by RBI doubles from Kulbeck and Neill. The rally began when Neill was hit by a pitch from Mason Engretson to start the inning and then Fike singled to left.
“There’s just a lot of stuff that happens in those games,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “And when we give up free bases, like in the last inning there, he hits the guy and gets a lead off guy on, and then it kind of snowballed from there.”
Game 2’s heroes were abundant as the Bandits had five players with two or more hits. Neill had another electric game with three hits and a pair of doubles, while Kulbeck finished with a double and triple.
Gallatin Valley was limited to six hits as Gavin Waters tossed a 6-hitter and struck out five, while Wyatt Russell did not allow a hit in two innings of relief for the Bandits.
“Every win for us is important and we try and take every game as that’s the only game that we care about,” said Johnerson. “So anytime you can get a win it’s important. GVO is a great baseball team. It’s always a fun challenge.”
The previous day the Outlaws swept Anaconda at home in another conference doubleheader. Gallatin Valley won both contests via the 10-run rule 10-0 and 20-1.
Marcus Holen tossed a 3-hitter in the opener, while the offense tallied three doubles and a triple. Bo Hays and Garrett Penny were each 3 for 3.
In Game 2, Brody Ayers tossed a 2-hitter, while Jake Hill was 3 for 4 with a triple at the plate.
Gallatin Valley (27-19, 6-4, Southern A) returns to action July 7 with a conference doubleheader at the Helena Reps, while Belgrade hosts the Reps Tuesday.
Gallatin Valley 10, Anaconda 0
Anaconda 000 00 - 0 3 2
Gallatin Valley 009 01 - 10 7 3
Tanner C, Tyrel S (3) and n/a. Marcus Holen and n/a.
ANACONDA - Nate B 0-3, Tommy S 0-1, Andrew T 1-2, Jace C 0-2, Riley K 0-2, Tanner C 1-2, Alex J 1-2, Tyrel s 0-2, Bryant S 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (26-17) - Logan Vasarella 1-3, Colten Hayder 1-2 (2B), Bo Hays 2-3 (2B), Brody Ayers 0-0, Brady Jones 1-2 (2B), Mayson Shively 0-1, Lane Chase 0-1, Garrett Penny 2-3 (3B), Jake Hill 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 20, Anaconda 1
Anaconda 10 0 00 - 1 2 2
Gallatin Valley 64(10) 0x - 20 13 1
Tommy S, Andrew T (2), Nate B (3), Jace C (4) and n/a. Brody Ayers and n/a.
ANACONDA - Nate B 0-2, Tyrel S 0-1, Tommy S 0-2, Andrew T 0-2, Jace C 0-1, Riley K 1-2 (2B), Tanner C 1-2 (2B), Kellen C 0-1, Bryant S 0-1, Ryan S 0-1, Aiden T 0-2.
GALLATIN VALLEY (27-17) - Logan Vasarella 1-3, Marcus Holen 1-1, Mason Engbretson 0-1, Colten Hayder 2-4, Bo Hays 2-2 (3B) Nick Albro 0-1, Brady Jones 2-2 (3B), Reid Woodward 0-0, Mayson Shively 0-2, Jaxson Iddings 0-1, Garrett Penny 1-3, Lane Chase 0-0, Cyrus Tebay 1-1, Jake Hill 3-4 (2 2B).
Belgrade 11, Gallatin Valley 3
Belgrade 050 600 0 - 11 10 4
Gallatin Valley 011 100 0 - 3 5 2
Lane Neill, Dyson Kinnaman (5) and Kash Fike. Hayes, Colten Hayder (3), Mason Engbretson (7) and Lane Chase.
BELGRADE (28-13) - Neill 2-4 (2B), Fike 1-4 (2B), Collin Delph 1-2, Aidan Kulbeck 2-4 (2B), Gavin Waters 1-2, wyatt Russell 1-3, Kinnaman 1-4 (2B), Drew Dunning 0-3, Sawyer Olson 1-4.
GALLATIN VALLEY (27-18) - Marcus Holen 0-3, Hayder 2-4, Hayes0-4, Brody Ayers 0-3, Brady Jones 1-3 (3B), Mayson Shively 2-2, Unknown 0-3, Lane Chase 0-1, Logan Vasarella 0-3.
Belgrade 11, Gallatin Valley 4
Belgrade 100 020 8 - 11 12 2
Gallatin Valley 030 010 0 - 4 6 1
Gavin Waters, Wyatt Russell (6) and Kash Fike. Mayson Shivley, Mason Engbretson (6), Jake Hill (7) and Logan Vasarella.
BELGRADE (29-13) - Lane Neill 3-4 (2 2B), Fike 2-4, Collin Delph 2-5, Aidan Kulbeck 2-5 (2B, 3B), Diego Casas 0-2, Waters 1-1, Dyson Kinnaman 0-4, Drew Dunning 0-2, Sawyer Olson 2-4.
GALLATIN VALLEY (27-19) - Marcus Holen 1-4, Colten Hayder 0-4, Hayes 1-3, Brody Ayers 1-3, Brady Jones 0-2, Garrett Penny 1-2, Vasarella 0-3, Hill 1-3.