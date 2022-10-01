After just two offensive plays Friday night, Great Falls was celebrating a touchdown in the end zone at Memorial Stadium.
Rafe Longin rumbled for 26 yards on his first carry of the game and then scored on a 24-yard scamper on the next play to put Belgrade on its heels early. While the game was fairly close the rest of the first half, the Bison went on to defeat Belgrade 49-7 in an Eastern AA clash.
“We started out flat and they ended up scoring on their first possession, actually first couple plays, I think it was two plays, and they already had one in the end zone,” Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter explained. “But then our defense came out and played like we wanted to.”
The defensive unit made some stops and forced a turnover that resulted in a touchdown. Tre Randle picked off a pass by Riley Collette and scored on a pick-6 from about 60 yards out to tie the game at 7-all early in the second quarter.
“Offense was able to move the ball a little bit,” said Hunter. “Going into half it was still within reach.”
The Bison (3-3, 1-3 Eastern AA) capitalized on a pair of second quarter interceptions, however, to set up touchdowns and took a 24-7 lead into halftime after Tate O’Neil booted a 31-yard field goal.
Belgrade quarterback Diego Casas completed just 4 of 12 passes for 27 yards and was picked off twice. The Panthers committed three turnovers in the contest.
“Threw some interceptions and still hampered by some bad snaps, things that we continue to work on,” said Hunter. “It’s not like we don’t see them (the mistakes), we don’t address them, we absolutely do. Working with some young kids here that are getting a feel for the game and they’re giving it their all still. We’re going back to work tomorrow morning.”
Great Falls stretched the lead to 31-7 early in the second half on a 1-yard TD run by Ryder English and then added three more scores by night’s end.
English carried the ball 15 times for 122 yards and two scores, while Longin rushed for another 75. Collette completed 12 of 25 passes for 175 yards and two scores.
Belgrade (0-6, 0-4 Eastern AA) is back in action Oct. 7 at Gallatin.
Columbus 24, Three Forks 16
Three Forks took a 16-8 lead into halftime Friday night, but Columbus rallied in the fourth quarter to escape with a victory on the road.
Mason McDonald caught a short touchdown pass and then ran in for another in the final frame as the Cougars rallied for a 24-16 Southern B victory. It’s the first conference win of the season for Columbus.
The Cougars (3-2, 1-2 Southern B) took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter after Degen Nelson scored on a 2-yard run. The Wolves tied it on a 2-yard run by Sawyer Anderson, and then took the lead in the second quarter when Reid Woodward hauled in a 5-yard pass from Tallyn McCauley.
The score stood at 16-8 entering the final frame before McDonald scored on a 3-yard pass from Mason Meier and then on a 1-yard run.
Three Forks (2-4, 0-4 Southern B) returns to action Oct. 14 hosting Manhattan.
Boxscores
Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7
Belgrade 0 7 0 0 - 7
Great Falls 7 17 13 12 - 49
GF - Rafe Longin 24 run (Tate O’Neill kick)
Bel - Tre Randle 60 interception return (Nick Gawarkiewicz kick)