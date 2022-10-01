Football

After just two offensive plays Friday night, Great Falls was celebrating a touchdown in the end zone at Memorial Stadium.

Rafe Longin rumbled for 26 yards on his first carry of the game and then scored on a 24-yard scamper on the next play to put Belgrade on its heels early. While the game was fairly close the rest of the first half, the Bison went on to defeat Belgrade 49-7 in an Eastern AA clash.

