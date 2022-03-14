THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Andrew Shields has
expired. Andrew Shields is still missing. If you have any
information, please call Anaconda Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at
406-563-5241 extension 0. Thank you.
Layne Marvel Voegele was born in Wolf Point, Mont., on Sept. 16, 1954. He grew up on his parent's farm 18 miles north of Circle, Mont. Layne was the second born in a family of six siblings, three boys and three girls. He started helping on the farm as soon as he was able and spent the majority of his childhood outside in the fields. Layne attended grades 1-12 in Circle.
After graduating from CHS in 1972, Layne went out on his own, even spending a summer on an island in Alaska. He was an athletic guy, who really enjoyed basketball and baseball, playing both into adulthood. Layne met his first love, Sandy, in eastern Montana. Sandy had two daughters, Natasha and Heather, and together they had Amber and Aaron. The family lived on a ranch in the Missouri Breaks, then moved to Vida, and eventually to Lewistown.
Layne was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many years fishing at Fort Peck Lake and later Canyon Ferry, winning many walleye tournaments over the years. Layne was a jack of all trades. He farmed, he worked road construction, he was a builder and a carpenter, he was a coach and a referee. Later in life, after his divorce from Sandy, Layne followed his children to Bozeman. He really enjoyed cooking for his family, and he even cooked for the Bobcat Quarterback Club, becoming a huge Bobcat fan. He spent his days watching his grandkids grow, attending their sporting events, making pickles, fishing, and enjoying life. Layne remained incredibly close to all his siblings, working with his brother Lance in Belgrade, daily phone conversations with them all, and yearly trips to Kansas to visit his sisters and their families. Keeping with the Voegele tradition, he never missed a wedding or a reunion. Layne will be remembered most for his kind smile, his big heart, and his love for family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvel and Marcella. He is survived by his five siblings, Bonnie, Debbie, Lance, Paul, and Tami; his ex-wife, Sandy; his children, Natasha, Heather, Amber, and Aaron; and his grandchildren, Haley, Harper, Osker, Sy, India, and Luella.
There will be a memorial service for Layne on Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Belgrade. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.