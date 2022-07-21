Entering his senior season of track, Belgrade’s Evan Major set a primary goal in addition to trying to win a state championship. The standout sprinter was determined to break the school records in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

While a state championship didn’t work out — Major earned silver in the 200 and bronze in the 100 at the State AA meet — he graduated in June as the new record holder in those two events. Major broke the 200 early in the season and then the 100 at state.

Handshake

Belgrade's Evan Major, left, shakes hands with Garan Marty earlier this week. Major broke Marty's school records in the 100 and 200-meter dashes this past season.

Tags

Recommended for you