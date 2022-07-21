Entering his senior season of track, Belgrade’s Evan Major set a primary goal in addition to trying to win a state championship. The standout sprinter was determined to break the school records in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
While a state championship didn’t work out — Major earned silver in the 200 and bronze in the 100 at the State AA meet — he graduated in June as the new record holder in those two events. Major broke the 200 early in the season and then the 100 at state.
The previous school records, set by Garan Marty, had stood for nearly 40 years. Thus, it was a gratifying accomplishment for Major.
“There’s no other feeling like it. You get to walk into the school and see your name up on the (record) board. It’s pretty special,” he said. “It’s kind of sad that it’s all over and I don’t get to be a Panther anymore, but I’ll always be a Panther.”
Marty posted times of 10.8 seconds in the 100 and 22.4 seconds in the 200 in 1983. Major broke the 200 with a time of 22.33 and then eclipsed it again at state after posting a time of 22.06 in the prelims.
But it was the school record in 100 that nearly eluded Major. There were some midseason struggles and doubt that crept in, but he posted the top time in the state prelims at 10.78 seconds to break the mark.
“I already had the 200 record so I wasn’t really focused on that. I was just more focused on the 100,” he said. “I had beaten his (200) record first at the beginning of the year and then I beat my record at the end.”
On Monday Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson arranged a meeting between Major and Marty. They swapped stories and posed for photos under the record board in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“He gave me a little bit of grief because he had run a quicker time than my 100, but they rounded it up,” Major joked. “He doesn’t remember if it was hand timed or laser timed.”
Either way, Marty’s name will be replaced by Major’s on the board. How long it will be there remains to be seen. After all, records are made to be broken.
While excited to currently hold the records, Major has turned his attention to college. Earlier this month he signed with the University of Providence following a campus visit with family.
“When we got there it was just a really small homey school,” said Major. “The people are really nice and the coach was super sweet, and so it just felt like home.”
Originally, Major had hoped to make a new home in Missoula. He wanted to compete for the University of Montana, but it didn’t work out.
“It stunk. I’ve always been a Griz fan, I’ve always wanted to go there and be a Griz,” said Major. “But I feel like Providence will probably work out. It’s a great school, they have great people, so I’m not upset anymore.”
Major, who hasn’t yet decided on what he’ll study, plans to compete in the sprints for the Argos.