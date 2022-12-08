BOZEMAN – Usually, the retirement of an athlete’s jersey number is reserved for later in their life or even after death. For Sonny Holland, that honor was bestowed upon number 52 immediately after his final game as a Bobcat in 1959, when Holland was 22 years old. Those around him knew early that Holland would go down in Montana State University history.

Allyn “Sonny” Holland, dubbed the Greatest Bobcat of All Time by fans and the Bozeman community, died on Dec. 3. He was 84 years old.

