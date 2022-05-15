BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian’s boys and girls cruised to the team titles Saturday at the District 12C Meet at Gallatin High School.
Led by triple winner Seth Amunrud, the boys amassed 120 points en route to the title. Harrison was a distant second with 66 points, while Shields Valley was third with 65.
The girls scored 120 points powered by the effort of Jadyn VanDyken, who won four events. Twin Bridges was second with 89 and West Yellowstone third with 76.
Amunrud won three individual events and ran a leg on both relays, which also won. The senior’s specialty is the long and triple jumps, but he added the open 400 to help the team generate more points and posted a winning time of 52.58 seconds.
“I’ve been running the four by four all season,” Amunrud said. “I just started running the open (400) last week.”
Amunrud won the long jump with a mark of 20-feet and triple jump at 43-feet, 2.5-inches. He broke the school record in triple jump earlier in the season. Does that mean a state championship could be in his grasp in two weeks?
“It’s a possibility,” Amunrud said. “I would like to do it, but we’ll see. Just try to go as far as I can.”
Amunrud anchored the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which posted winning times of 45.54 and 3:49.33. Rance Hamilton, Isaiah Hoist and Shaphan Hubner also ran legs on the sprint relay, while Nathan Adams, Christian Triemstra and Austin Kriebel joined Amunrud on the mile relay.
Overall, the Eagles won 11 events on the day. Oren Arthun took first in the 1,600 (4:37.98) and 3,200-meter (10:37.21) runs and was second in the 800 (2:05.96).
Hubner won the 800 with a time of 2:05.71 and was second in the 400 (53.35), while Hamilton won the 110 (17.24) and 300 (43.76) hurdles. Adams added a victory in pole vault after clearing 12-feet.
For the girls, VanDyken set season bests in four events and a personal best in another en route to claiming four victories and a runner up finish.
“It’s been a good meet so far,” VanDyken said after winning the 400. “If that was a PR, and I think it was, then I’ve PR’d in everything — well season bests.”
Van Dyken tied with Emmie Collins of West Yellowstone to win the 100 with a time of 12.8 seconds. The junior won the 400 (1:00.26), long jump (16-00.75) and triple jump (35-09), and was second in the 200 with a time of 26.33.
VanDyken feels like she’ peaking in all of her events at the right time. So which one is her favorite?
“People ask me that all the time. I actually have no idea,” she said. “It just varies, I like them all.”
Alexis DeVries secured a pair victories and placed in four individual events. The junior won the 100 hurdles (16.18) and pole vault (9-00).
“I think today’s been good,” DeVries said. “I got a really good PR for hurdles with a time of 16.18. My other one (best time) was like a 16.6, so that was a good time.”
DeVries placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.80. She was nipped at the finish line by Twin Bridges’ Emma Konen, who won in 48.79.
DeVries helped the mile relay place fifth and ran the 100 for the first time this season and finished fifth with a time of 13.46. She was pulled from the sprint relay to help the team earn additional points in the 100.
“I don’t really like running the 100 because it’s right after hurdles, so I’m kind of iffy on that,” said DeVries.
Still, DeVries plans to compete in the event again at divisional and possibly state should she advance. Next year, however, she wants to add triple jump to her skillset.
For now she’s focused on the final two weeks of the season, which begins with the Western C Divisional May 20-21 in Frenchtown.
“For divisionals I want to get first in hurdles and pole vault and get a high 15-time in hurdles. And pole vault just get first,” said DeVries. “And 300 hurdles, possibly get first because it’s the same competition (as district).”
Christian’s other winner on the day was Kaitlyn Scott, who had a personal best throw of 93-feet, 5.5-inches. Teammate Dana Lerum was second at 92-feet, 2-inches.
— See complete meet results at athletic.net.