Basketball

Manhattan continued its hot play over the weekend with a pair of victories, including a league win over previously unbeaten Big Timber on Saturday.

The Herders came into the contest ranked No. 2 in Class B, but Manhattan rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to post a 44-39 District 5B victory. The win snapped a six-game losing streak to Big Timber dating back to 2019.

