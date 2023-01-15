Manhattan continued its hot play over the weekend with a pair of victories, including a league win over previously unbeaten Big Timber on Saturday.
The Herders came into the contest ranked No. 2 in Class B, but Manhattan rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to post a 44-39 District 5B victory. The win snapped a six-game losing streak to Big Timber dating back to 2019.
“We had a great team effort tonight,” Tigers head coach Brad Ballantyne said. “We talked before the game about the importance of 32 minutes of basketball without any lapses. We did that tonight for the most part.”
The Herders (8-1, 4-1 District 5B) led 20-14 at halftime, but Manhattan rallied to tie the game at 27 entering the fourth quarter and then outscored Big Timber 17-12 over the final eight minutes. Gracie Millimen scored eight of her team-high 17 points in the final frame. Camdyn Holgate also scored eight points in the fourth, which included going 5 of 6 from the line.
The Tigers withstood a big effort by Bailey Finn, who led all scorers for Big Timber with 25 points. Laney Ketchum also reached double figures with 10 points, but the rest of the team combined for just four.
“Our defensive effort was very solid,” said Ballantyne.
Following a tight first quarter on Thursday, Manhattan broke the game open in the second en route to at 64-40 non-conference victory against Park County (Livingston).
The Tigers led just 17-14 after eight minutes of play, but outscored Park County 15-4 in the second quarter. Millimen, who scored a game-high 24, had eight points in the second, while Esther Halvorson buried a 3.
The Tigers connected on eight 3’s in the contest, including four by Holgate, who finished with 12 points. Morgan Pavlik contributed eight points and Miah Fenno had six.
Park County was led by Veronica Turck, who had 13 points.
Manhattan (7-2, 4-1 District 5B) returns to action Friday hosting Manhattan Christian. Then the Tigers host Jefferson in a conference game Saturday.
Manhattan boys extend win streak to 3
Manhattan extended its win streak to three over the weekend and also moved into a tie with Three Forks atop the District 5B standings.
The Tigers routed Park County (Livingston) Thursday, 72-26, in a non-conference game, and then withstood a second half charge by Big Timber Saturday en route to a 63-51 league win.
Manhattan led 50-11 at halftime against Park County and connected on 11 three-pointers in the contest.
“We got off to a fast start and our defense played with good intensity,” Tigers head coach Mike Deming said. “As soon as we saw a three-pointer go through it became contagious. We have great shooters and it showed. Balanced scoring was good to see because we will need contributions from everyone to be successful.”
Three players finished in double figures led by 16 points from Michael Stewart. Sam Stewart had 13, while Callin Fenno finished with 12. The trio combed for seven 3’s.
“Really impressive game by Sam Stewart,” said Deming. “He gave us a huge lift coming off the bench and contributed on both ends of the floor.”
Saturday, Manhattan led 31-23 at halftime, but was outscored 23-12 in the third quarter. But the Tigers clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter, allowing just five points by Big Timber.
“We didn’t shoot it as well as we did versus Park, but we made some timely baskets when the game was close,” said Deming. “Our defense wasn’t very good in the second and third quarters, but they pulled together in the fourth quarter and only gave up five points.”
Fenno scored a game-high 21 points, and shot 9 of 11 from the free throw line, while Sam Stewart had 15 and Michael Stewart 13.
The Herders were led by Trevor Mosness, who scored a team-high 21. He scored 14 of those points in the second half.
“Trevor Mosness is a really good player and he caused us some problems guarding him,” said Deming. “Sam played well for his increased playing time. We are still making some mistakes on defense, but we will correct those soon.”
Manhattan (7-2, 4-1 District 5B) hosts Manhattan Christian on Friday.
Girls
Manhattan 64, Park 40
Park 14 4 10 12 - 40
Manhattan 17 15 12 20 - 64
PARK - Maria Turck 3 0-1 8, Maya stenseth 2 0-0 4, Veronica Turck 5 0-0 13, Ellie King 2 0-0 4, Lily Weimer 1 0-0 3, Ava Malone 0 0-0 0, Zoey Payne 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Roberts 0 0-0 0, Ashley Strupp 0 0-0 0, Emily Jesson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 0-1 40.
MANHATTAN (6-2) - Miah Fenno 2 1-2 6, Camdyn Holgate 4 0-0 12, Isabelle Dawe 0 0-0 0, Esther Halverson 2 0-0 5, Gracie Millimen 9 5-6 24, Haley Halversen 2 2-4 7, Morgan Pavlik3 2-3 8, Paige Ballantyne 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Pavlk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 10-15 64.
3-point goals: Park 6 (V. Turck 3, M. Turck 2, Weimer 1), Man 8 (Holgate 4, Fenno 1, Halverson 1, Millieman 1, Halversen 1).
Manhattan 44, Big Timber 39
Big Timber 14 6 7 12 - 39
Manhattan 10 4 13 17 - 44
BIG TIMBER (8-1) - Bailey Finn 8 4-4 25, RaeAnna King 1 0-0 2, Mollie Ray Ruth 0 0-0 0, Camryn Niebur 0 0-0 0, Abby Laverell 0 0-0 0, Emily Prather 0 0-0 0, Kameryn Ketchum 1 0-0 2, Laney Ketchum 4 1-2 10, Sheyann Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-6 39.
MANHATTAN (7-2) - Miah Fenno 1 0-4 3, Camdyn Holgate 3 5-6 13, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Millimen 8 1-4 17, Haley Halversen 2 1-3 7, Morgan Pavlik 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7-17 44.
3-pont goals: BT 4 (Finn 3, Ketchum 1), Man 5 (Holgate 2, Halvorson 2, Fenno 1).
Boys
Manhattan 72, Park 26
Park 6 5 10 5 - 26
Manhattan 20 30 17 5 - 72
PARK - Wilson S 2 4-5 8, Calvin C 1 1-2 3, Ryan Brown 2 0-0 4, Ryan Bower 0 0-0 0, Jon D 0 0-0 0, Logan J 0 0-2 0, Alec D 1 0-0 2, Drake K 0 0-0 0, Houston D 0 2-2 2, Ryan M 1 0-0 3, Kimball S 0 0-0 0, Brooks S 1 0-1 4. Totals: 9 7-12 26.
MANHATTAN (6-2) - Callin Fenno 4 3-4 12, Jace Deming 3 2-2 9, Gabe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 6 0-0 16, Sam Stewart 6 0-0 13, Chance Fenno 2 0-0 5, Landyn Benson 3 0-0 8, Luke Randle 0 0-0 0, George Stenberg 4 0-0 9. Totals: 28 5-672.
3-point goals: Park 1 (Ryan M), Man 11 (M. Stewart 4, Benson 2, Fenno 1, Deming 1, S. Stewart 1, Stenberg 1).
Manhattan 63, Big Timber 51
Big Timber 9 11 23 5 - 51
Manhattan 13 18 12 20 - 63
BIG TIMBER (3-6) - Jose Pullman 2 0-0 6, Kyler Mehus 2 0-0 6, Kade Gardiner 1 3-4 5, Chase Sceiffert 0 0-0 0, Trevor Mosness 8 4-6 21, Caleb Stosich 1 2-2 5, Brock Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rory Lannen 2 4-4 8. Totals: 16 13-16 51.
MANHATTAN (7-2) - Callin Fenno 6 9-11 21, Jace Deming 0 5-12 5, Gabe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Michael Stewart 3 4-4 13, Sam Stewart 5 1-2 15, Chance Fenno 0 0-0 0, Landyn Benson 0 0-0 0, Luke Randle 2 0-0 4, George Stenberg 2 01 5. Totals: 18 19-30 63.
3-pont goals: BT 6 (Pullman 2, Mehus 2, Mosness 1, Stosich 1), Man 8 (S. Stewart 4, M. Stewart 3, Stenberg 1).