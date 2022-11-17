...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Montana State announces events related to Cat-Griz football rivalry
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate its beloved football rivalry with a number of events throughout this week.
The annual Cat-Griz football game between MSU and the University of Montana – also known as the “Brawl of the Wild” – returns to Bozeman this year. Kickoff is at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in Bobcat Stadium. The game can also be viewed on MTN Sports, ESPN+ or at a local watch party.
Additional events – which are open to all Bobcat fans, including alumni, friends, students, parents and families – are listed below:
Can the Griz
The annual Can the Griz food drive, an off-field competition between MSU and UM to see which school can collect the most donations for its local food bank, is being held through Nov. 19. The friendly battle is now in its 23rd year and is hosted by the Office of Student Engagement. For more information, visit canthegriz.com.
Ecology of the rivals
The MSU Retiree Association and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will host a discussion with field biologists Andrew and Shannon Pils about the ecology of bobcats and grizzly bears. The event is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. For more information, visit msuaf.org/cgecology. Registration is required by Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Pep rally
A pep rally will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. All are invited to attend.
College GameDay
ESPN’s College GameDay – an interactive show with an on-site studio and live audience – is headed to Bozeman for Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild. College GameDay will be held at Montana State University’s Dyche Field from 7 to 10 a.m. MST on Nov. 19. Gates open for the show at 5 a.m., and space is first-come, first-serve. It will be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either MSU or UM. Additional details may be found at promo.espn.com/collegegameday/.
Bobcat Brawl Bingo
Bobcat fans are invited to play #BobcatBrawlBingo22 from the comfort of their couches, at a watch party or even in the stands. As part of Bobcat Brawl Bingo, participants who get a bingo are entered to win two $100 giveaways to the on-campus MSU Bookstore. The giveaway and event are hosted by the MSU Alumni Foundation. Rules may be found online at msuaf.org/bingo. Registration is required before Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Watch parties
From Massachusetts to Alaska, Texas to Florida, more than 10,000 MSU and UM alumni, friends and fans are expected to gather at more than 90 different locations to watch the Brawl of the Wild. A complete list of watch parties, which are hosted by the MSU Alumni Foundation, can be found at msuaf.org/catgriz. The online registration page will close on Wednesday, Nov. 16.