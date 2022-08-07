When invitations were sent out to All-State players to compete in the 9th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic, Camden Susott was not on the list of recipients.

A standout pitcher at Huntley Project, Susott transferred to Billings West following her sophomore year, but did not receive All-State honors this past season after helping the Golden Bears earn a runner up finish at the state Class AA tournament.

Camden Susott

Navy's Camden Susott, of Billings West, delivers a pitch in the championship game Saturday against Army.
Kylie Kovatch

Kylie Kovatch, of Florence-Carlton, delivers a pitch Saturday in the championship game of the 9th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic in Belgrade.
Sofee Thatcher

Sofee Thatcher, of Butte Central, connects on a pitch while competing for Army in the championship game of the Veterans Memorial Softball Classic Saturday.

