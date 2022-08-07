When invitations were sent out to All-State players to compete in the 9th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic, Camden Susott was not on the list of recipients.
A standout pitcher at Huntley Project, Susott transferred to Billings West following her sophomore year, but did not receive All-State honors this past season after helping the Golden Bears earn a runner up finish at the state Class AA tournament.
But Susott received a late invitation after another player dropped out and did not waste the opportunity. She had one of the biggest hits of the tournament in Saturday’s championship game to help Navy rally from a 10-run deficit to defeat Army, 18-14, in a wild finale at the Belgrade Softball Complex.
“I played last year so I was really hoping to get to play again,” Susott said. “It feels good because I just moved from (Class) B to double A, so I knew it was going to be more of a challenge (to earn All-State honors) this year, and it was.”
Susott hit a solo home run in the first and then belted a 3-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to trim the deficit to 12-7. Then she added a two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth to draw Navy within a run, 14-13.
“I’d kind of been in a slump,” Susott, who finished 3 for 3, said of her second homer. “I kinda wanted to get everyone rolling, so I was just thinking line drive, get on, get it started.”
Navy batted around in en route to scoring 10 runs in the sixth for an improbable victory after trailing 11-1 going into the bottom of the third.
When asked if she believed the team could win the game despite the big deficit, Susott responded, ‘No.”
But she quickly added: “We thought we were going to lose and we kept saying, “second game, second game.’ I said guys, ‘I did the math, we have four more at bats, we’re down eight points and that’s two points an inning. So let’s just get it done.’ And we got it done.”
Had Army won it would have forced a second championship game since Navy had yet to lose in the tournament. That appeared to be the case early on led by Butte Central grad Sofee Thatcher.
Thatcher made a great diving catch in center field in the first and then hit a 2-run home run in the third followed by a solo shot in the fourth to give the Army a 12-4 lead.
It was the third home run of the tournament for Thatcher, who finished 3 for 4 with three RBI’s in the championship game.
“I’m pretty happy with my performance this weekend,” Thatcher said. “I was struggling the past few weeks, so to come back and do that, it felt really good.”
Army took a 14-8 lead into the bottom of the sixth. But following a pair of critical errors, a hit batsman and two walks by Columbia Falls pitcher Sydney Mann, who had relieved Florence-Carlton’s Kylie Kovatch in the circle, Thatcher was called in from center to try and put out the fire.
Navy went on to score eight more runs before Army was able to get out of the inning.
“That one stung a little bit, I’m not gonna lie. And I haven’t pitched since I don’t know when and I got tossed into pitch, which is fine,” said Thatcher. “I wish it would have went our way obviously, but it happens, it’s part of the game.”
Despite the loss, Thatcher was all smiles after posing for photos with players from both teams.
“It was awesome. The girls I played with were great. They were so much fun,” she said. “They were all super, super fun and just the opportunity to play for the veterans and everyone else was just awesome.”
Army finished with a 4-2 record with both losses coming against Navy. The team defeated Coast Guard 7-5 in its opener Friday before losing to Navy 6-2.
Saturday, Army defeated Air Force 8-0 and 6-4 before holding off the Marines 6-2 to reach the title game.
Navy defeated Army twice and shut out the Marines 10-0 en route to claiming the tournament crown. The Marines placed third with a 1-2 record.
Belgrade’s Tayler Thomas was 3 for 3 with 2-run homer and three RBI’s in helping the Marines defeat Air Force, 9-8, in the team’s tournament opener.
Air Force, coached by Belgrade’s Joey Roberts, placed fourth with a 2-3 record, while Coast Guard finished 0-3 on the weekend.
Tournament notes: Sydney Mann, of Columbia Falls, won the home derby with a three-round total of 8 ... Florence-Carlton’s Kasidy Yeoman won the catcher’s pop to pop at 1.82 seconds ... Helena Capital’s Anna Cockhill won the base running contest at 5.65 seconds .... Kylie Kovatch, of Florence-Carlton, recorded a tournament high 24 strike outs in 20 innings pitched ... Butte Central’s Sofee Thatcher had a tournament best for home runs (3) and tied for hits (7).
9th Annual Veterans Memorial Softball Classic
(at Belgrade Softball Complex)
Friday’s scores
Army 7, Coast Guard 5
Marines 9, Air Force 8
Navy 6, Army 2
Air Force 9, Coast Guard 4
Saturday’s scores
Army 8, Air Force 0
Navy 10, Marines 0
Air Force 11, Coast Guard 9
Army 6, Air Force 4
Army 6, Marines 2, third
Navy 18, Army 14, championship
Third place
Army 6, Marines 2
Marines 000 020 0 - 2 7 1
Army 015 000 0 - 6 5 2
Tayler Thomas, Kennedy Venner (3). Madison Moultry, Kylie Kocatch (4).
MARINES (1-2) - Cassidy Bagnell 1-2, Haley Wolsky 1-3, Isabelle Adams 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Abby Faulhaber 1-2, Maggie Bender 1-2, Grace Hood 1-2 (HR), Lizzi Haney 0-2, Marissa Taylor 0-2, Venner 1-2, Makenna Burke 0-2, Aubrey Nedens 1-2, Brynn Notbohm 0-2.
ARMY (4-1) - Sarah Faulk 1-2 (2B), Sydney Mann 0-2, Belle Surginer 0-2, Sofee Thatcher 1-2, Izabelle Evans 0-2, Kovatch 0-2, Madison Moultray 1-1, Ashlinn Mullaney 0-2, Mckenna Hanson 1-2 (2B), Ashley Wik 1-2, GG Hastings 0-2, Juna Ashby 0-1, Madison Elliott 0-1.
Championship
Navy 18, Army 14
Army 074 01 2 0 - 14 15 6
Navy 102 14(10) x - 18 16 3
Kylie Kovatch, Sydney Mann (6), Sofee Thatcher (6). Camden Susott, Ella Crookson (4), Sadie Smith (7).
ARMY (4-2) - Sarah Faulk 0-4, Mann 1-4, Belle Surginer 1-4, Thatcher 3-4 (2 HR), Izabel Evans 1-4, Kovatch 1-3, Ashley Wik 2-3, Ashlinn Mullaney 2-3 (2B), Mckenna Hanson 2-2, GG Hastings 2-2 (HR), Juna Ashby 0-2, Madison Elliott 0-2.
NAVY (4-0) - Kassidy Yeoman 2-3 (2B), Hayleigh Smith 1-2, Susott 2-3 (2 HR), Isabella Ereaux 1-4 (2B), Payton Mallett 2-4, S. Smith 1-4, Ava Malone 2-4, Kolbi Wood 2-4, Avery Carlson 2-3, Kendall Klemp 0-2, Crookston 0-3, Alexis Godin 1-2.