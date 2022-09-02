BOZEMAN — The one thing that athletes and coaches could all agree on Friday afternoon is that the unrelenting heat played a factor.
With the temperature soaring into the 90s for the Belgrade Invitational at Gallatin Regional Park, runners not only had to battle stiff competition but an unseasonably hot day as well.
“I think it was challenging like it was for everybody, but we all have to run in it,” first-year Manhattan head coach Sarah Jambor said. “It’ll be the hottest meet of the year, so got to get through today.”
While it certainly presented an extra challenge, for the most part athletes were able to overcome the heat. In fact, Manhattan Christian’s Jadyn VanDyken didn’t consider it a big deal.
“I wish it were a little cooler, but it was fine,” she said. “It wasn’t as bad as (other events) I’ve been to.”
VanDyken, who was making her season debut, earned a fourth place finish with a time of 20:25. The junior helped the Eagles win a second consecutive Class C title a year ago as a first time runner and is also competing in volleyball this fall.
VanDyken spent much of the race with the lead group before Taylee Chirrick and Katie Combs, of Billings West, pulled away within the final half mile to place first and second, respectively, with times of 20:08 and 20:16. Billings Skyview’s Alexis Brauer was third with a time of 20:19.
Having met Chirrick and Brauer while participating in other sports, VanDyken was excited about the challenge of competing against them.
“I knew both their times since I know them,” she said. “So I kind of wanted to stick with them. I was up there with them close.”
Led by Chirrick and Brauer, Billings West won the team title with 50 points, while Bozeman was second with 52. Belgrade was fifth with 103 and Manhattan sixth with 155. Christian did not field a full team.
Ava Bellach was the second Christian runner across the finish line with a time of 23:36 to place 29th.
Belgrade’s Hannah Giese earned a seventh place finish with a time of 20:55, while Manhattan’s Ella Miller was 14th in 22:15. Grace Stewart, of Belgrade, also placed in the top 20 with at time of 22:36.
On the boys’ side, Christian’s Oren Arthun placed seventh with a time of 17:07. The junior, who is last year’s individual State C champion, noted the heat was worse than he expected.
“Last year I ran my PR here, but I’m honestly happy. This is just a really good training opportunity,” Arthun said. “There’s going to be a lot better and flatter courses at the end of the year. I just think this is something I can grow off of and the team grow off too.”
Led by Arthun, the Eagles placed fifth with 125 points. Bozeman won with a score of 39, while Gallatin was second with 61. Belgrade took fourth (99) and Manhattan was eighth (239).
Christian had three top 20 finishers with Shaphan Hubner placing 11th in 17:31 and Nathan Adams 19th in 18:13.
Freshman Wilson Schmidt led Belgrade for a second consecutive meet and placed 8th in 17:16, while Brodie Tirrell was 14th in 17:53. Teammate Aidan Brown added a top 25 finish after taking 23rd in 18:21.
“Such strong and gritty racing today,” Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel said of his entire team. “Heat was a factor for varsity, but I thought they powered through it really well.”
Manhattan’s top runner was Gus Stewart, who posted a time of 18:59 to place 42nd.
Manhattan was one of the few teams not to start the season the previous week, thus Jambor said team goals were simple for their season opener.
“Today we just wanted to see consistency and not coming out too fast and working together. That’s kind of the biggest thing and the thing we’ve been working on,” she said. “This last three weeks, since we didn’t open up last week, was running and working together. Did pretty well, a couple loose ends that we’ll clean up, but again a strong variable today (with the heat).”
