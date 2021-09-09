Editor’s note: The following historic account of a post-pandemic pummeling by the University of Montana Grizzlies over the University of Washington Huskies was published about two weeks ago on 406mtsports.com – before the Griz’s triumph over the Huskies this past Saturday. As long as we’re bringing you one story about victorious underdogs, please enjoy the historic tale of another tough Montana team prevailing against Hall of Fame coach Glenn “Pop” Warner and his Iowa State football team in Butte in 1895 (feature by 406’s Jeff Welsch on page B7).
MISSOULA — There was apparently nothing bigger than Montana’s football victory over Washington on Oct. 16, 1920.
The headline across the top of The Daily Missoulian newspaper on Oct. 17, 1920, read: “Scrappy Bruins defeat Washington, 18 to 14,” using one of UM’s nicknames at the time. The subhead elaborated: “Grizzlies the superior to heavier Sun-Dodgers in every part of game,” the latter being UW’s nickname before becoming the Huskies.
UM’s win was called “the most glorious conquest in her athletic history,” topping the 6-6 tie against powerful Syracuse in 1916, which had been considered the most-impressive result since UM started playing football in 1897. Tom Spaulding, professor of forestry at UM, was quoted as saying, “Even the old Syracuse game that we all recall so proudly was over shadowed and outplayed by that fight in the rain on Denny Field.”
“Montana’s fighting Grizzlies carved a niche for themselves in football’s hall of fame this afternoon by defeating the heavier University of Washington eleven on Denny field, 18 to 14, in a hard fought contest that surpassed anything football fans in the Northwest have seen in many seasons for brilliant plays and thrilling moments,” The Daily Missoulian wrote.
The Griz were said to have performed “superhuman feats” in their first game against UW that day at Denny Field in Seattle as Husky Stadium was still a month away from opening. They outgained UW 423-207, including 418-150 on the ground, while playing on a field that The Seattle Star newspaper described as “a sea of mud” as the ongoing drizzle turned into pouring rain in the fourth quarter and water-logged the ball.
The Griz were led by Bernie Bierman, who was in his second of three seasons coaching football and basketball at UM. He went on to coach Minnesota, his alma mater, to five national championships. UM found success by employing the Minnesota shift, a tactic in which the offense shifted from one offensive formation to another right before the snap to catch the defense off balance. Their offensive line was described as a “line like Gibraltar,” known for being heavily fortified, and the defensive line was called “a stone wall.”
Grizzly quarterback Harry Adams scored twice, once on a 5-yard sweep and once on a 60-yard punt return, the latter on the final play of the first half as the Griz turned a 7-0 deficit into a 12-7 lead. He was said to be “shining with a luster never equaled in the gridiron history of the Northwest” and described as “the man who stands out like a lighthouse on a foggy night.”
Adams went on to be an assistant football coach at UM from 1921-48, an assistant track coach from 1921-32 and the head track coach from 1933-66. He had the UM Field House named in his honor in 1966; it’s now known as the Adams Center.
Earl Barry, who took over at quarterback when Adams left with an injury in the third quarter, had a 50-yard interception return touchdown on defense late in the game to put UM up 18-7. UW had a fourth-quarter touchdown that went off the fingertips of a UM defender to pull within 18-14, but the Griz recovered a fumble in the final minutes to help seal the win.
The Grizzlies’ win came despite the refs apparently giving them undeserved penalties. They were called for 45 yards worth of penalties, while UW wasn’t penalized once.
“Montana might have made more touchdowns, but they came in frequent conflict with the officials, being penalized for real and imaginary offenses so many times that even the Washington rooters urged Referee Tracy Strong to forbear setting the Bruins back every time they threatened the Washington goal,” The Daily Missoulian wrote.
Montana’s captain that season was Harry “Swede” Dahlberg, a tackle from Butte. He went on to be a teacher and AD at Butte High for 44 years, leading the Bulldogs to nine state football titles, six boys basketball state titles and 13 boys track and field state titles. He’s the brother of George “Jiggs” Dahlberg, who UM’s basketball arena is named in honor of: “Dahlberg Arena.”
Before beating UW, the Griz had opened their season with a 133-0 win over Mt. St. Charles College, now known as Carroll College. Their season was soon marred by injuries as they finished 4-3. Washington finished 1-5 in its only season coached by Leonard “Stub” Allison, an unthinkable low after UW went 58-0-3 from 1908-16 under Gil Dobie, who coached UW during most of its 64-game unbeaten streak, still a college football record.
UM was an independent team at the time before it joined the Pacific Coast Conference, now known as the Pac-12, from 1924-49. UM moved to the already-existing Mountain States Conference, also known as the Skyline Conference, in 1951; it was the predecessor to the Big Sky Conference, which UM became a charter member of in 1963.
The Griz and UW have played 18 times since that first game, but UM has yet to win again. The teams did play to a 6-6 tie in 1929 and Montana is 1-17-1 overall against the Huskies. The only other game in the series to be played in Missoula was in 1927, a 32-0 UW win.
The teams had last played in 1951 before Montana went to UW in 2017. The Griz lost that game 63-7 under coach Bob Stitt. Don’t expect it to be as lopsided this time.
