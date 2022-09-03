...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY
THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to near 105 on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid
90s on Sunday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds
will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west
15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late
Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusts from showers and thunderstorms are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
Belgrade’s Gavin Snajdr, seated, celebrates with Eli Collins after scoring his third goal of the match Saturday against Great Falls.
After his momentum came to a stop about a foot outside of the left post, Gavin Snajdr raised his arms in celebration and happily shouted, “That’s three.’”
The Belgrade senior, who was quickly helped off the ground by teammate Eli Collins, was referring to the hat trick he’d just acquired in less than one half Saturday afternoon at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.
Snajdr provided the early offensive fireworks as the Panthers cruised to a 5-2 Eastern AA victory against Great Falls. It was his first-ever hat trick, and he now leads the team with four goals.
“It was an amazing experience, especially getting to share it with all the teammates out there,” Snajdr said. “Just the energy was insane. It was very fun.”
Snajdr scored in the 13th, 24th and 26th minutes as Belgrade took a commanding 3-0 lead. Noah Russell assisted on the first two goals, while Jonathan Foster delivered a beautiful pass across the goal on the third that Snajdr tapped in with a sliding effort.
“That was a great cross from Johnny, who’s a crazy fast player on the outside,” said Snajdr. “And it was just a great build up to the goal.”
While Great Falls trimmed the deficit to 3-1 by halftime, Belgrade added two more goals in the second half to secure the victory. Head coach Dr. Robert Lemley felt it was the team’s best performance of the season thus far and credited his team for controlling the run of play.
“I like how the boys were performing, the penetrating runs that we were getting, and the intensity that they brought into this game,” he said. “And I’m proud of them too. Last year we had a tendency to let some leads slip away, which we didn’t do this time.”
Belgrade (2-2-0, 2-2-0 Eastern AA) took a 4-1 lead on an own goal and then stretched it to 5-1 in the second half when Carlos Medina scored off an assist from Foster in the 60th minute.
The Panthers had several other offensive charges throughout the match, and looked much more cohesive offensively after being outscored by 7-1 in their first two matches of the season.
“The first couple games it was just kind of finding out kind of formation-wise what we want to do,” said Snajdr. “But I think the chemistry and the energy level has been insane just throughout training, and it’s showing in the games.”
Gavin Bebbington scored the first half goal for Great Falls (1-2-1) on an unassisted effort, and then assisted on a goal by Caleb Zuhoski in the 72nd minute.
“I thought those two goals that they scored against us were preventable. But credit to Great Falls High for putting them in,” said Lemley. “I thought our back line did extremely well. I had a junior who was out sick today, so we had to put in a sophomore who stepped up and delivered extremely well. And Michael Hickok and Luke Hickok are incredibly solid on the back four.”
Belgrade returns to action Sept. 8 at Billings Senior.