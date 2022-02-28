BOZEMAN — Standing outside of the team’s locker room at Gallatin High School Monday night, Grace Aamot said there was a feeling of relief and excitement after Manhattan Christian punched its ticket to state.
The junior was all smiles as the Eagles celebrated a 44-32 victory against Shields Valley in a challenge game of the Western C Divisional. The team had less than 48 hours to regroup after losing to Twin Bridges in the championship, but never trailed against the Rebels en route to victory.
“One of the biggest things coach said is we’ve been here before. We’ve all been in some sort of challenge game, so just go in with confidence, determination and lots of joy,” Aamot said. “Because we knew we could do it and we did.”
Aamot, along with Ava Bellach and Natalie Walhof, were members of the varsity two years ago when the Eagles won district and divisional challenge games en route to qualifying for state for the first time in a decade. Thus, she said, they knew what was at stake and the trio combined for 25 of the team’s points.
Head coach Jeff Bellach credited the entire team for doing what was necessary to win the game.
“I think the girls approached it well,” he said. “They approached it with a lot of energy and a lot of positive energy. Even though it gets a little intense and stressful at times you make every effort to get a rebound, make a free throw. That positive energy is important in games like this.”
Ava Bellach provided the energy early in the contest. The junior buried three 3’s in the first quarter, and four in the first half, en route to finishing with a game-high 14 points.
Christian (23-2) led 13-8 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime. While Ava Bellach did not make a field goal in the second half, the Eagles received key contributions from Aamot, Walhof, Katelyn Van Kirk and freshman Bella Triemstra.
“Tournament time sometimes you take your foot off the gas a little bit and try not to make mistakes and give them a chance to get back in it,” coach Bellach, who improved to 6-0 in challenge games as a head coach, said. “And the girls did a good job of doing what they needed to do. They were able to kind of counter every run that they did make.”
Shields Valley committed 16 turnovers and shot just 9 of 39 (23.1 percent) from the field. Nine of the Rebels’ points came in the final three minutes of the contest after Christian had taken an 18-point lead.
“We focused on getting out to the three (point line) because we knew they could shoot,” Aamot said of the team's defensive mindset. “And the biggest thing was to keep them from the paint.”
Shields Valley was just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc. Aspen Sanderson led the team with 11 points, while Perry Dominick had six.
Following four games in five days, the Eagles now have more than a week to recuperate before competing at the state tournament, which begins March 10 in Great Falls.
Manhattan Christian 44, Shields Valley 32
Shields Valley 8 6 6 12 - 32
Christian 13 10 8 13 - 44
SHIELDS VALLEY - Brooklin Baukol 0 1-2 1, Haven Sager 1 2-2 5, Morgan Fairchild 2 0-0 4, Aspen Sanderson 3 4-4 11, Jaeli Jenkins 2 1-3 5, Perry Dominick 1 4-6 6, Tyler DeFord. Totals: 9 12-17 32.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-2) - Alexis DeVries 0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanDyken 1 2-2 4, Dana Lerum 1 0-0 2, Bella Triemstra 2 3-3 7, Katelyn Van Kirk 3 0-2 6, Grace Aamot 2 0-3 4, Natalie Walhof 2 3-4 7, Reese Nieuwenhus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-18 44.
3-point goals: SV 2 (Sager 1, Sanderson 1), MC 4 (Bellach 4).